Africa: Cameroon Edge Past South Africa to Reach Afcon Quarterfinals

In a thrilling Round of 16 showdown at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday night, Cameroon triumphed over South Africa with a 2-1 victory, securing their spot in the quarterfinals.

Cameroon struck first in the 34th minute when Junior Tchamadeu capitalised on a corner, sending a powerful right-footed shot into the center of the goal. The early goal put South Africa on the back foot, as they struggled to find their rhythm.

The Indomitable Lions extended their lead in the second half, with Christian Kofane heading in a goal in the 47th minute, assisted by Aboubakar Nagida's precise cross. This two-goal cushion seemed to solidify Cameroon's control over the match.

However, South Africa fought back valiantly. Evidence Makgopa brought the score to 2-1 with a close-range effort in the 88th minute, following a well-placed cross from Aubrey Modiba. This late surge injected life into the South African side, leading to a tense finish.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As the clock wound down, South Africa pushed for an equaliser, earning several corners and free kicks in the dying minutes. Despite their desperate attempts, including a header from Makgopa that narrowly missed, they could not find the back of the net again.

The match concluded with South Africa's hopes dashed, as Cameroon celebrated their hard-fought victory. The Indomitable Lions will now look ahead to the quarterfinals, aiming to continue their quest for AFCON glory.

Both teams displayed commendable spirit, but it was Cameroon who emerged victorious, demonstrating their experience and tactical acumen at this prestigious tournament.