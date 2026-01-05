South Africa/Morocco: Bafana Bafana Eliminated From Afcon After Falling to Cameroon in Rabat

Bafana Bafana's hope of winning a second Africa Cup of Nations title was dashed after they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in the round of 16 in the 2025 edition of the continental competition.

Bafana Bafana squeezed their way through the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stages. But their luck ran out in the round of 16 when they were vanquished 2-1 by Cameroon in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

It was a clash of former African champions, with Cameroon boasting a massive five Afcon gold medals to Bafana Bafana's single gold, which came three decades ago.

The early stages of the match were frantic as both teams displayed urgency, hoping to earn the ascendancy. South Africa had the better chances during that period, but they failed to capitalise.

During that early fracas, the Indomitable Lions were dealt a blow as Darlin Yongwa had to be substituted after 21 minutes due to injury. He was replaced by Aboubakar Nagida.

Indomitable Lions strike

Despite this early setback, the Indomitable Lions roared into the lead through a Junior Tchamadeu strike in the 34th minute. The South Africans failed to clear their line from a corner kick and England-based Tchamadeu reacted quickest in that ping-pong moment.

Striker Christian Kofane then doubled Cameroon's lead via a header two minutes into the second stanza. The South Africans were once again punished after failing to...