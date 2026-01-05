Nigeria: FG Pledges Electricity Supply Improvement in 2026, Pleads for Patience

Abuja — Urges Nigerians to protect power infrastructure

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, at the weekend assured Nigerians that 2026 will be dedicated to consolidating gains made in the power sector in 2025 and delivering more reliable, accessible, and sustainable electricity nationwide.

The minister gave this assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, noting that despite the challenges encountered last year, significant milestones were achieved, particularly in stabilising the national grid and recording of sectoral 'historic landmarks' in power generation and distribution.

According to him, sustained efforts under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), popularly known as the Siemens Deal, have played a critical role in strengthening the grid and reducing the frequency of grid collapses experienced in previous years. He expressed confidence that the ongoing Phase One of the PPI would further enhance grid resilience and make power disruptions increasingly rare.

Reflecting on the outgoing year, the minister acknowledged the patience and resilience of Nigerians as the sector confronted complex challenges, including grid stability and distribution inefficiencies.

He expressed gratitude for the understanding shown by citizens, describing their steadfastness as the foundation for building a stronger and more resilient energy future.

Addressing the people of Oyo State, Chief Adelabu reaffirmed his commitment to representing their aspirations at the national level, noting that their support continues to inspire his dedication to national service.

Looking ahead, the minister reiterated the federal government's commitment to delivering reliable, accessible, and sustainable electricity to power homes, industries, and economic growth.

He outlined key priorities for the year, including deepening efforts to enhance grid stability, expanding transmission infrastructure, strengthening collaboration with distribution companies to improve service delivery, and accelerating metering initiatives across communities.

He further stated that the 'Light Up Nigeria' initiative would remain a flagship priority, with sustained focus on industrial clusters and agricultural hubs to stimulate economic growth and job creation. The minister also emphasised the government's commitment to renewable energy development, particularly solar and hydropower, to extend electricity access to underserved and rural areas.

Adelabu stressed that achieving these goals would require collective effort, calling for a united front involving state governments, local communities, the private sector, and citizens.

"Protecting power infrastructure and adopting energy-efficient practices are vital contributions every Nigerian can make. As we step into the new year, let us do so with shared responsibility and renewed optimism. The work continues, and our resolve is stronger than ever," he said.