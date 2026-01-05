Africa: Afcon 2025 - Cameroon Knock Out South Africa, March Into Quarter-Finals

4 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Cameroon held on to claim a deserved win and will now face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals, as their campaign continues to gather momentum.

Cameroon booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Africa on Sunday night

The Indomitable Lions have thus set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with hosts Morocco after overcoming Bafana Bafana.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sunday's win ended a seven-match winless run against South Africa for Cameroon and confirmed their growing confidence as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

South Africa started the match on the front foot and created the early chances against a nervous Cameroonian defence.

Relebohile Mofokeng broke clear after capitalising on a defensive mistake but fired over the bar when well placed.

Moments later, Lyle Foster thought he had given Bafana Bafana the lead with a sharp finish from a tight angle, but the offside flag went up, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Cameroon struggled to find rhythm in attack for much of the first half, often failing with the final pass.

However, they took the lead in the 34th minute after South Africa failed to clear a corner. The ball fell kindly to Junior Tchamadeu, who kept his composure to score his first international goal with a neat finish.

The Indomitable Lions struck again just two minutes into the second half. Aboubakar Nagida delivered a dangerous cross, and Christian Kofane rose well to head home from close range, doubling Cameroon's advantage.

South Africa responded with urgency and made several changes, but goalkeeper Devis Epassy stood firm. He produced key saves to deny Samukele Kabini and later pushed away a threatening free kick from Teboho Mokoena.

The pressure finally told late on when Evidence Makgopa pulled one back in the 88th minute, setting up a tense finish. Despite sustained pressure in stoppage time, South Africa could not find an equaliser.

Cameroon held on to claim a deserved win and will now face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals, as their campaign continues to gather momentum.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.