Africa: Afcon 2025 - Cameroon Knock Out South Africa, March Into Quarter-Finals

Cameroon held on to claim a deserved win and will now face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals, as their campaign continues to gather momentum.

Cameroon booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Africa on Sunday night

The Indomitable Lions have thus set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with hosts Morocco after overcoming Bafana Bafana.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sunday's win ended a seven-match winless run against South Africa for Cameroon and confirmed their growing confidence as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

South Africa started the match on the front foot and created the early chances against a nervous Cameroonian defence.

Relebohile Mofokeng broke clear after capitalising on a defensive mistake but fired over the bar when well placed.

Moments later, Lyle Foster thought he had given Bafana Bafana the lead with a sharp finish from a tight angle, but the offside flag went up, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Cameroon struggled to find rhythm in attack for much of the first half, often failing with the final pass.

However, they took the lead in the 34th minute after South Africa failed to clear a corner. The ball fell kindly to Junior Tchamadeu, who kept his composure to score his first international goal with a neat finish.

The Indomitable Lions struck again just two minutes into the second half. Aboubakar Nagida delivered a dangerous cross, and Christian Kofane rose well to head home from close range, doubling Cameroon's advantage.

South Africa responded with urgency and made several changes, but goalkeeper Devis Epassy stood firm. He produced key saves to deny Samukele Kabini and later pushed away a threatening free kick from Teboho Mokoena.

The pressure finally told late on when Evidence Makgopa pulled one back in the 88th minute, setting up a tense finish. Despite sustained pressure in stoppage time, South Africa could not find an equaliser.

Cameroon held on to claim a deserved win and will now face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals, as their campaign continues to gather momentum.