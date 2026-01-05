Ghana: Germany Deepen Economic Partnership - A New Era of Investment, Cooperation

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that his team had built a solid economic foundation in 2025 and pledged to work hard to accelerate and expand it in 2026.

"My dear compatriots, as satisfying as our achievements of 2025 are, they are but the foundation. The architecture of the Ghana we want must now be built on this foundation. In 2026, we shall accelerate and expand," President Mahama declared.

This optimism was contained in his televised New Year's message he delivered on January 1, 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Since taking over the helm of affairs on January 7, 2025, inflation has declined from 23 per cent to 6.3 in November, and the local currency, the Ghana Cedi, appreciation by 40.6 per cent against the US dollar over the period amongst other positive economic indicators.

The indices, President Mahama said were accelerating economic growth and creating opportunities for Ghana's young people.

"We have restored business confidence and have seen a significant increase in both domestic and foreign direct investment. We have restored Ghana's credibility with international partners, successfully completed the renegotiation of our debt obligations on terms that protect our sovereignty while ensuring sustainability," he stated.

"This is our moment. This is Ghana's moment to lead," he emphasised.

To fellow African countries, President Mahama said Ghana's story was part of Africa's renaissance, noting that the challenges faced were not unique, but the common inheritance of shared history and the collective responsibility of a shared future.

"We in Ghana have proved in 2025 that democracy works, that peaceful transitions of power strengthen us rather than weaken us, and that African solutions to African problems are not just slogans but achievable realities. As Ghana rises, we extend our hands to our neighbours and partners across Africa. Together, we shall build the Africa we want," he underlined.

According to President Mahama, government is beginning the process of ending the three-year extended credit facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund with "dignity, not as supplicants, but as partners".

Ghana's image in the international community, he noted, has been positively boosted by Government's "world-acclaimed" Reset Agenda which involves a new way of looking at things both domestically and globally; an agenda which is delivering a leaner and more efficient administration, greater accountability and a reenergised fight against corruption.

Additionally, President Mahama assured that government would continue to keep a tab on the economy in order to ensure it delivered in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and energy, amongst other areas.

He said government would see through the amendment of the 1992 to make it a greater guide for the consolidation of Ghana's democracy.

With a rallying call on the youth, entrepreneurs and business leaders, civil society, media, watchdog institutions, traditional leaders and faith-based communities, public servants, and the diaspora community, he stated that "governments do not build nations alone. They do that with the citizenry".

In the view of President Mahama, Ghana and its citizens have only one destiny; a wish to see the country progress irrespective of political, religious or ethnic considerations.

"Let us reject the politics of division and embrace the patriotism of nation-building. Let us disagree without being disagreeable. Let us compete in the marketplace of ideas without treating our opponents as enemies. The challenges we face are too urgent, and the opportunities before us are too precious for us to waste time and energy on needless conflict," he preached.

President Mahama envisaged a Ghana where every child achieves their dreams, hard work rewarded, corruption punished, young people given the opportunity, senior citizens live in dignity, the sick are cared for, the vulnerable protected, and the country respected for the quality of its democracy, the vibrancy of its economy, and the character of its people.

"This is not wishful thinking. This is the Ghana we are building together. This is the Ghana that is within our reach. As we enter 2026, let us move forward with confidence, determination, and faith. Faith in God, faith in Ghana, and faith in ourselves," he rallied.

GHANA and Germany deepen economic partnership in 2026

Ghana is rapidly positioning itself as Africa's most compelling investment destination, combining political stability, progressive reforms, and privileged access to the 1.4 billion-consumer African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

In recent months, a series of high-level engagements between Accra and Berlin -- culminating in the state visit of German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Ghana-Germany Business Roundtable, and a targeted investment webinar for the German business community -- have injected fresh momentum into bilateral economic relations.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's landmark visit to Ghana

In a powerful reaffirmation of Germany's commitment to West Africa's most stable democracy, President Steinmeier undertook an official state visit that blended symbolism with substantive financial pledges.

During the visit, he announced €65 million (approximately GH¢823 million) in new German development cooperation funding, pending Bundestag approval, focused on renewable energy, technical and vocational training, and youth employment; pillars that align seamlessly with President John Dramani Mahama's "Reset Agenda" for sustainable industrialisation.

Tributes and Green-Tech Investments

President Steinmeier's itinerary included a moving tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, underscoring Germany's respect for Ghana's historic role in African independence and Pan-Africanism.

He also inaugurated a €5.6 million Green Tech Centre at Kumasi Technical University, a state-of-the-art facility designed to drive research, innovation, and skills development in renewable energy technologies.

Ghana-Germany Business Roundtable: Building Investor Confidence

The Business Roundtable, co-chaired by senior officials from both nations, provided German enterprises with direct access to Ghana's leadership.

Mr Simon Madjie, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), reassured participants that ongoing tax regime reforms, including the newly established Tax Appeal Board, are enhancing transparency and predictability.

Germany's Trade Interest in Key Sectors

Dr Thomas Steffen, Secretary of State at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, praised Ghana's peace and governance record while signalling strong interest in expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in:

Green technologies

Pharmaceuticals

Agribusiness

GIPC Investment Webinar: Targeted Outreach to German Investors

Complementing the state visit, GIPC hosted a high-impact virtual webinar exclusively for the German business community, organised in partnership with Afrika Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft.

The webinar showcased priority national projects including:

· 24 Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Programme

· Volta Economic Corridor

· Big Push infrastructure programme

· Black Star Experience tourism initiative

· Marine Drive Project

· Agriculture for Economic Transformation

· Digital Jobs Initiative

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Ghana Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Investor Incentives for German Businesses

Participants received detailed briefings on Ghana's generous incentive package:

Tax holidays

Full repatriation of profits

Investment guarantees

Streamlined business registration through GIPC

Diplomatic Support & ESG Alignment

H.E. Professor Ohene Adjei, Ghana's Ambassador to Germany, pledged full backing of the Berlin Mission in deal facilitation and market intelligence.

GIPC also emphasised its ESG-compliant investment focus and highlighted its newly created Regional and Global Operations Division, collaborating with Ghana's 71 diplomatic missions worldwide to support investors at every stage.

Clean-Tech Collaboration & Trade Platforms

Khadi Camara, Deputy Head of Countries & Markets at Afrika Verein, welcomed the initiative and flagged the upcoming Clean Technology Trade Fair as a key platform for German clean-tech firms to engage with Ghanaian counterparts.

German investors were encouraged to act swiftly.

A Partnership Primed for Growth

The engagements signal a new chapter in Ghana-Germany relations defined by:

€65 million funding support for green energy and youth skills development

€5.6 million Green Tech Centre in Kumasi

Improved tax transparency and investor protection frameworks

Strategic alignment between Germany's development priorities and Ghana's Reset Agenda

As President Mahama stated during the Roundtable:

"Ghana is not just open for business - we are ready to partner for shared prosperity."

For German enterprises seeking stable, high-growth opportunities in Africa, Ghana offers an unmatched combination of political stability, progressive policy, and proactive investment facilitation.