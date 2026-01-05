Nigeria: NDYC Calls for Protection of Opposition Voices, Urges Respect for Democratic Norms

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has raised concerns over what it described as emerging threats to Nigeria's multiparty democratic system and growing internal cohesion challenges within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking, National Coordinator of NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, at the organisation's secretariat in Warri, Delta State, the NDYC said recent political developments warranted careful national reflection, particularly regarding the treatment of opposition voices and the stability of party structures within the country's democratic framework.

The congress noted that comments and interventions by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State had brought renewed attention to issues of constitutionalism, institutional independence, and the role of opposition parties in a democratic setting. According to the group, such concerns reflected broader public anxieties about political pluralism and the need to preserve space for dissent within Nigeria's political system.

The NDYC emphasised that multiparty democracy remains central to accountability and good governance, warning that actions capable of weakening opposition parties or undermining internal party processes could have wider implications for democratic stability. It stated that political disagreement should not be construed as disloyalty, noting that a healthy democracy depends on the ability of differing views to coexist within established legal and constitutional frameworks.

Addressing developments within the PDP, the congress expressed concern over internal divisions, describing them as detrimental to both party cohesion and effective democratic competition. It said sustained internal conflict risked weakening institutional structures that are essential to the functioning of opposition parties in a multiparty system.

The group also expressed concern over political tensions in Rivers State, noting that prolonged instability could affect governance, public confidence, and development in the state. It called for restraint and respect for democratic processes, stressing the importance of political actors allowing institutions to function without undue interference.

While reiterating its commitment to democratic values, the NDYC urged political leaders at all levels to prioritise dialogue, constitutional order, and national cohesion over partisan interests. It maintained that safeguarding multiparty democracy required collective responsibility and adherence to democratic norms by both governing and opposition actors.

The congress reaffirmed its position that Nigeria's democracy would be best strengthened through fairness, institutional independence, and respect for political pluralism.

He said: "Multiparty democracy is not a ceremonial ideal; it is the structural backbone of accountability, balance, and political choice. When opposition parties are crippled through inducement, intimidation, and internal destruction, democracy is reduced to a hollow ritual and governance becomes dangerously monopolistic. History, both local and global, warns that societies which tolerate the systematic elimination of opposition inevitably descend into instability, repression, and national decay.

"Beyond the national implications, the NDYC is particularly alarmed by the deliberate chaos being incubated in Rivers State by Chief Wike's continued interference and destabilising influence. Rivers State, a critical economic and political nerve centre of the Niger Delta, has been subjected to needless political tension, institutional paralysis, and manufactured crises designed to undermine legitimate authority and governance."