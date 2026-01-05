British-Nigerian former World Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, narrowly avoided death in a Monday car crash after he swapped from the front to the back seat of a Lexus SUV, according to a revelation made Friday by his driver's lawyer.

This is as the Janaza (funeral) prayer service for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, Joshua's close friends, who died in the accident, is scheduled to take place today, January 4, 2026.

The accident, which occurred on a busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway, killed two of Joshua's friends, Ayodele Kelvin Olu (36), a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina (36), a British citizen, and injured others, including the boxing champion.

Joshua's driver, Kayode Adeniyi (46), who has been remanded in custody, faces four charges, including dangerous and negligent driving, and driving without a valid licence.

The driver's lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, told the Daily Mail that Joshua initially sat in the front seat but moved to the back at the driver's request.

"My client has pleaded not guilty, and what happened was an accident. I haven't had a chance to speak with him yet, but I understand he says the brakes did not work.

"I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats.

"He did this because Anthony is a big fellow, and he couldn't see the wing mirror properly; so, he asked him to move, and he sat behind the driver. From what I understand, Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony."

Kayode, wearing a black Muslim kaftan, pleaded not guilty to the charges while members of his family attended the court session. He has worked for Joshua for more than three years.

Outside the court, his 19-year-old son, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, speaking to the Daily Mail, defended his father, saying the crash was an accident.

"Dad is not a fast driver; he was following the speed limit, and then the brakes failed. He tried to swerve to avoid the truck parked by the side of the road, but struck it.

"He's been driving for Anthony for three years; he's a good driver. When the journey started in Lagos, Anthony was sitting in the front, but my dad asked him to sit behind because he was blocking his view.

"He was taking Anthony to see his family in Sagamu and had picked them up from the airport. They were only a few minutes from arriving. It's not his fault; if the truck wasn't parked there illegally, this wouldn't have happened."

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed on Friday that Kayode was arraigned on a four-count charge, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless driving, negligent driving, and driving without a valid driver's licence, contrary to the Federal Highway Act.

Meanwhile, the Lagos and Ogun state governments on Wednesday announced the discharge of Anthony Joshua from the hospital following the tragic road accident.

The bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom following the fatal crash in Nigeria.

Their funeral service will begin today at 10 am at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

A statement issued yesterday announcing the funeral, shared by Boxing King Media, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."

The funeral in London will allow family, friends, and the boxing community to pay their final respects.