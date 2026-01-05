Nigeria: Firm Partners Lagos Govt, Others to Celebrate 71 New-Year Births

4 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Mouka has partnered with Lagos State and other state governments to celebrate 71 New Year births across the country.

In Lagos, the company collaborated with the wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to honour the first babies born in 2026.

The event featured visits to the General Hospital Ibeju-Lekki, General Hospital Gbagada and General Hospital Imota, where mothers of newborns received celebratory gifts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the joyous moments, the first baby of the year was a baby girl delivered to Mr and Mrs Daramola at exactly 12am at General Hospital Gbagada, while a baby boy was born to Mr and Mrs Mayowa at General Hospital Ibeju-Lekki, also at midnight.

Speaking on the development, Mouka's Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, reinforced the brand's mission to nurture healthy sleep habits from infancy, stating: "As champions of quality sleep, we believe that fostering good sleep practices from the very beginning is vital.

"Our Dreamtime mattress is specially crafted to ensure optimal physical and cognitive development for children," adding that the mattress is both water-resistant and breathable, promoting a comfortable sleep environment.

Meanwhile, the joy extended beyond Lagos. In Niger State, at General Hospital Minna, the first baby, born to Mr and Mrs Rahma, was delivered at 1:42am, followed a few minutes later by baby Jafar at 2:06 am.

Mouka's representatives visited hospitals nationwide, spreading happiness and cheer to families welcoming New Year babies as part of the brand's social responsibility across the communities.

Grateful parents expressed deep appreciation for Mouka's generous initiatives spanning over 66 years, saying Mouka has remained synonymous with trusted sleep solutions, with products all crafted to ensure that Nigerians enjoy restful nights and wake up rejuvenated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.