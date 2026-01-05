Nigeria: Firm Partners Lagos Govt, Others to Celebrate 71 New-Year Births

Mouka has partnered with Lagos State and other state governments to celebrate 71 New Year births across the country.

In Lagos, the company collaborated with the wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to honour the first babies born in 2026.

The event featured visits to the General Hospital Ibeju-Lekki, General Hospital Gbagada and General Hospital Imota, where mothers of newborns received celebratory gifts.

Among the joyous moments, the first baby of the year was a baby girl delivered to Mr and Mrs Daramola at exactly 12am at General Hospital Gbagada, while a baby boy was born to Mr and Mrs Mayowa at General Hospital Ibeju-Lekki, also at midnight.

Speaking on the development, Mouka's Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, reinforced the brand's mission to nurture healthy sleep habits from infancy, stating: "As champions of quality sleep, we believe that fostering good sleep practices from the very beginning is vital.

"Our Dreamtime mattress is specially crafted to ensure optimal physical and cognitive development for children," adding that the mattress is both water-resistant and breathable, promoting a comfortable sleep environment.

Meanwhile, the joy extended beyond Lagos. In Niger State, at General Hospital Minna, the first baby, born to Mr and Mrs Rahma, was delivered at 1:42am, followed a few minutes later by baby Jafar at 2:06 am.

Mouka's representatives visited hospitals nationwide, spreading happiness and cheer to families welcoming New Year babies as part of the brand's social responsibility across the communities.

Grateful parents expressed deep appreciation for Mouka's generous initiatives spanning over 66 years, saying Mouka has remained synonymous with trusted sleep solutions, with products all crafted to ensure that Nigerians enjoy restful nights and wake up rejuvenated.