Africa: Nigeria Scheduled to Drive Conversation At Cape Town Africa's Energy Indaba 2026

Nigeria has been scheduled to lead discussion as senior African government leaders prepares to converge in Cape Town from 3-5 March 2026 to drive investment, policy alignment, and deal-making in Africa's rapidly expanding energy sector.

Nigeria's Power minister, Adebayo Adelabu, Ministry of Power, is listed as top priority speaker at the Africa Energy Indaba 2026, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event is a premier energy platform attracting Africa's leading Energy Ministers to explore strategic partnerships and accelerate investment in one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

Other confirmed energy Ministers attending to date, include, Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines of Senegal, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa, Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, and Hon. James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, of Kenya.

Others are Matenokay Tingban, Ministry of Mines and Energy, of Liberia, John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, of Ghana, João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, of Angola and Ms. Lerato Mataboge, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy - African Union Commission

Africa's energy sector is undergoing unprecedented growth and the continent expected to see multi-billion dollar investment inflows into renewable energy, gas-to-power, grid expansion, and industrial energy projects, Ministers are attending the Indaba not only to discuss policy but to negotiate investment deals, secure project partnerships, and unlock financing for bankable energy projects. The event provides a unique opportunity for private sector leaders, investors, and developers to engage directly with decision-makers driving Africa's energy transformation.

This exceptional level of government and institutional participation reinforces the Africa Energy Indaba's position as the continent's most influential platform for shaping energy policy, investment, and development partnerships.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Africa Energy Indaba is Africa's leading energy conference and exhibition, bringing together governments, investors, utilities, and developers to accelerate energy projects, policy alignment, and regional power integration.