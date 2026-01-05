Nigeria: Nollywood's Biggest Box Office Movies of 2025 - Why Funke Akindele Remains the Queen

4 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

In what has become a trend, Nigerian "Queen of the Box Office" Funke Akindele led again in commercial success at the cinema in 2025. Her 2025 release "Behind The Scenes" emerged as Nollywood's biggest box office movie of the year, smashing records and crossing the ₦1 billion mark in total revenue. The film, a dramatic story exploring family, loyalty, and social pressures, opened on December 12 and quickly became a nationwide phenomenon. Within just weeks of release, it amassed over ₦1.1 billion at the Nigerian box office, placing it among the most successful Nollywood films ever.

Other notable films which had a great box office success include "Oversabi Aunty" by Toyin Abraham which grossed over N380M within eleven days of its release and Gingerrr, an action-comedy fillm released nationwide in late September, with a strong debut weekend of ₦82 million. Gingerrr went on with a total box office gross of around ₦378 million, which placed it among the year's top-grossing Nigerian films.

Other biggest box office movies of 2025 include Reel Love, Labake Olododo, Ori: The Rebirth, Warlord: Olori Ogun, A Very Dirty Christmas and a few others

