Nigeria: Detty December / Public Commendation Reflects Gains From Proactive Traffic Planning - - Lastma GM

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has attributed the widespread public commendation it received during the 2025 Detty December festivities to the gains of proactive planning, improved operations and increased traffic discipline across the state.

LASTMA drew significant public attention during the festive period, with several residents and public figures praising the agency's effectiveness in managing traffic amid an unprecedented influx of visitors into Lagos. One of the most notable endorsements came from popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, whose public praise of the agency sparked conversations on social media and placed LASTMA at the centre of national discourse.

Speaking on the development on Saturday, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Oki-Bakare Olalekan, said the commendation was encouraging and reflected the outcome of deliberate planning rather than coincidence.

According to him, the festive season presented an opportunity to properly test the traffic management framework put in place following clear directives from the Lagos State Governor as early as September.

"The influx of people into Lagos during the Christmas and New Year period was unprecedented in the history of the state's festive celebrations. This allowed us to properly evaluate and dissect the traffic management framework we had prepared," Olalekan said.

He explained that unlike previous years, LASTMA adopted a proactive approach, rolling out a comprehensive traffic management plan covering October, November and December, instead of reacting to congestion as it occurred.

As part of the strategy, the agency identified major traffic flashpoints across the state, particularly areas with a high concentration of hospitality and entertainment activities, including nightclubs, event centres, bars, restaurants and hotels. Personnel and logistics were deployed to these locations well ahead of the festive rush.

A key innovation introduced during the period was the Night Gang Shift, which complemented the existing A.M. and P.M. operational structure. The new shift ensured uninterrupted, round-the-clock traffic management, especially in nightlife corridors that experience peak vehicular movement late into the night.

"Our A.M. shift runs from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the P.M. shift takes over from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Night Gang Shift resumes from 6:30 p.m., ensuring seamless overlap and a full 24-hour operation," the GM explained.

He noted that this operational enhancement significantly strengthened LASTMA's traffic control capacity and accounted for the positive feedback received from road users during the period.

For the December operations, over 1,800 officers were deployed to reinforce traffic management in high-activity areas such as Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Surulere. The deployment was supported by recovery and tow vehicles to ensure the prompt removal of broken-down vehicles, accident scenes and other obstructions on major roads.

Despite the successes recorded, Olalekan acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in the area of motorists' behaviour. He identified lane indiscipline, reckless driving, speeding and disregard for traffic regulations as major contributors to traffic disruptions and road crashes.

He cited a late-night accident involving a container-laden truck at Apongbon Bridge as an example, noting that it took officers nearly two hours to clear the scene and restore traffic flow.

"As part of our EMBER Months campaign, we engaged transport unions, fleet operators and other stakeholders through sensitisation programmes on safe driving, vehicle maintenance and adherence to traffic rules," he said.

The LASTMA boss further highlighted the peculiar pressure on Lagos road infrastructure, noting that although the state occupies less than one per cent of Nigeria's landmass, it accommodates over five million registered vehicles and accounts for a significant share of national cargo movement.

He added that since his appointment in November 2023, the agency has prioritised rebranding, continuous training, discipline and technology-driven enforcement to improve service delivery and reduce human contact.

Olalekan reaffirmed LASTMA's commitment to ensuring the free movement of people, goods and services across Lagos, stressing that the public commendation received during Detty December serves as motivation to sustain and improve on the gains recorded.

"Lagos is a mobile, service-driven economy. The outcomes witnessed during Detty December reflect part of the dividends of democracy promised to Lagosians, and we remain resolute in our mandate to keep the state moving," he said.