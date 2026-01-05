Nigeria: Blind Girl I Adopted 14 Years Ago Is Now a Law Graduate - Oshiomhole

Former Governor of Edo State and now senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was received by a large crowd at the Upper Siluko Road of Benin-City when he visited the family of Joyce Imasuen, a blind girl, 21, whom he adopted 14 years ago (2011).

The girl is now a law graduate of the University of Benin with a Second Class Upper.

At the girl's residence, Oshiomhole's presence drew residents in the neighbourhood who trooped out to welcome the former governor.

Oshiomhole said he adopted the girl, believing that she is not the architect of her misfortune and that she was pleasantly surprised when the girl chose to read law rather than other, less difficult courses of study.

Speaking, he said: "Rather than lamenting what you cannot change, you choose to demonstrate that with determination, you can still get to where you are going to get to.

"There are many people who are not challenged at all, and they cannot get a law degree; they go, and they fail. Imagine you are making a 2.1 with all the challenges. The sky is your starting point in life.

"My view now about you and people like this has radically changed from your example. If I were to go through that route again, there are a couple of things I would do differently, seeing that there is nothing other people can do that you haven't shown that it can be done and even better."

On her choice to read law, Oshiomhole said: "When you told me you were going to read law, I was like it is a very difficult one, why not political science or public administration or mass communication which I really think are relatively easier but you chose to read law and I am happy that, looking back, you were very sure of yourself and you knew you had to put everything into it. You are now a graduate of law."

For her part, Imasuen said Oshiomhole has been like a father to her, seeing her through secondary school at Queen's College, Lagos and university.

She went on: "He made sure that I was always comfortable, and then I got admission into the University of Benin in 2019 to study law.

"I told him and he got me a laptop to aid my learning and made sure that my years in UNIBEN were free of stress except the stress from the school and on January 31, 2025, I finished my programme and now my result is out and I am proud to say that I made a 2.1 and I am happy and thankful to God that He brought Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

"It has been almost fourteen years since I have known him, and I am so happy."

An elated Michael Imasuen, Joyce's father, said: "What could have been a burden maybe through my earning as a teacher, he lifted the burden from me and the child never looked back to work hard to get the best from what he has been supporting her with and, with this one, I can tell the whole world that I am very grateful to the pillar of truth, that is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole"

Also on hand to receive Oshiomhole was the Executive Director, Network for the Advancement of People with Disabilities (NAPVID), Melody Omosah Esq, who said: "We owe all gratitude to you Comrade and what I often tell people is that the relationship you have with her is devoid of politics completely because each time I call to ask when last did she speak to you, she would also confirm the frequency of your conversation with her. Thank you very much."

Joyce was adopted when she was nine years old by Oshiomhole, then as governor in 2011.