Nigeria: Group Cautions Benin Youths Over Desecration of Kingdom, Calls for Summit

Apparently irked by the recent daring comments against the palace, a group, Benin Forum of Patriots (BFP) on Sunday cautioned the youths over fears of desecrating the kingdom's age long values and tradition and called for a summit to address the issues rather than casting aspersions.

It would be recalled that these disturbing developments recently led to an assault on media guru, Dr. Pedro Obaseki over comments he made that some see as undermining the Benin Monarchy.

A statement by the Convener and Co-Convener of the BFP, Imasuen Izoduwa and Osazee Edigin called for a summit of stakeholders of the kingdom to address the issues and chart a way forward.

According to the statement, "Benin Kingdom is sinking because of your failure to remedy the situation on ground.

"We are making a passionate appeal to the elders from both the traditional and political class, there are burning issues currently bedeviling the Benin Kingdom. We all must come together and tackle these issues.

"Great Benin kingdom is revered all over the world with His Majesty at the helm of affairs, we will not fold our hands and watch it crumble."

The group called for the meeting to be held this January to salvage the situation in the kingdom.

"It is a matter of urgency, our collective future as a people should now be considered more important than our individual interest and goals."

The group suggested both traditional, political leaders and prominent individuals to be at the summit including Chief Sam Igbe - Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Edion Oliha - Oliha of Benin

Kingdom, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion- Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Ebohon Osemwegie, Pa John Odigie

Oyegun, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, Rt. Hon. Pius Odubu and Chief Lucky Imasuen.

Others included "Sen. Roland Owie, Sen. Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, Sen. Ehigie Edobor Uzamere, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, Hon. West Idahosa, Hon. E. J. Agbonayinma, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, General Charles Arhiavbere (rtd), Pastor Dr. Felix Omobude, Prof. Imuentiyan Lilian Salami, Bar. Osarodion Ogie, Engr. Gaius Obaseki, Roland Igunma, HRH Osazuwa Iduriase- Enogie of Eyaen, HRH

Iduoze - Enogie of Evboesi, Prof. Robert Igbinovia, Prof. Edoba Bright Omoregie, Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor, Dr. Margaret Agbonifo, Chief Charles Uwensuyi Edosomwan SAN, Hon. Uyi Igbe, Pastor Samuel Osaghae, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, Engr. Solomon Edebiri, Prophet John Odigie, Maj. Gen. Monday Ogbemudia Ihanuwaze" among others.

They suggested that the Iyase of Benin should Chair the process of these reconciliation while Chief Lucky Imasuen and Senator Ehigie Uzamere should coordinate the process of reaching out to the people suggested and others.