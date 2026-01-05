Nigeria: Edu/Patigi/Moro Rep 2027 - Kwara APC Group Louds Support for 'Moro'

Stakeholders and Leaders of Edu APC Grassroots Mobilisation Movement in Kwara state has appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other members of the party to concede the seat of Edu/Moro/Patigi House of Representatives in 2027 to Moro because for nearly Twenty Eight years the seat rotated between Edu and Patigi local governments.

The leader of the political group ,Alhaji Mohammed Mariam Alhassan said this today at a press conference in Ilorin .

According to him:"As we steadily approach 2027, our political environment continues to evolve through dialogue, reflection, and realignment. Yet one reality remains unmistakable: since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, for nearly 28 years, representation at the federal level has rotated only between Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas. Moro LGA has not been given the opportunity to serve.

"For the sake of justice, fairness, unity, peace, and the collective progress and prosperity of our people, it is only right--and morally sound--that Moro be given due consideration and broad support in 2027.

As it is often said, an injustice to one is ultimately an injustice to all."

Alhassan also noted that,"Democracy should never be reduced to a winner-takes-all system. It flourishes best where fairness, accommodation, and mutual respect are upheld. Our long-standing symbiotic relationship among Edu, Moro, and Patigi must be preserved, strengthened, and consciously passed on to future generations.

He added that,"In this spirit, we respectfully call on our amiable Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to kindly give his maximum support to this noble cause and all the leaders, stakeholders, elders, youths, women, and party faithful across Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency to unite--perhaps for the first time in this manner--behind Moro LGA for the House of Representatives."

He further said,"We are fully aware that this principled position may be uncomfortable for some individuals or groups driven by narrow or parochial interests.

"However, both major religions practised within our constituency clearly teach love, mutual respect, fairness, and consideration for the common good. "

Alhassan also said that,"Our advocacy today is not an act of hostility, but an act of conscience, responsibility, and faith.

Demographically, he stressed that,"Moro LGA falls under the Ilorin Emirate and is proudly heterogeneous, comprising Yorubas, Nupes, Fulanis, Hausas, and several other ethnic and cultural communities.

"This diversity has always been our strength, and it places upon us a higher responsibility to promote inclusiveness and shared ownership of power."

He also said that,"By 2027, following our long-standing gentlemanly political arrangement, our constituency will naturally produce a Senator from Patigi LGA, who will also be Nupe-speaking. This development further reinforces the moral and political necessity of balancing representation by supporting Moro LGA for the House of Representatives, so that no part of our constituency feels excluded or marginalized."

Alhassan also called on the people of Moro to close ranks towards achieving the goal, saying,"At the same time, we appeal sincerely to our brothers and sisters in Moro LGA: for the sake of Allah and the future of our people, let us unite, close ranks, and speak with one voice. Internal divisions and rivalries only weaken noble causes. Unity will be our greatest strength.

"Our collective prayer and expectation is that Moro will present a credible, competent, and widely acceptable candidate--a person of integrity, experience, broad exposure, proven character, and genuine commitment to grassroots development.

"With unity, sincerity, strategic cooperation, and the guidance of Almighty Allah, Moro 2027 shall become a reality, not just as a victory for Moro, but as a shared triumph for our entire constituency. May Allah guide our intentions, bless our efforts, and grant us success."he said