Nigeria: Chief Adegbesan Celebrates 60th Birthday, Launches Book in Grand Style

4 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Chief Dotun Donald Adegbesan, the Bobaseto of Ilaro-Yewaland, marked his 60th birthday in grand style with the launch of his book, Harvest of Patience: A Life Unveiled, at the Eko Club, Lagos.

The high-profile event drew an array of dignitaries from traditional institutions, business circles, religious bodies and social groups, all of whom gathered to celebrate the milestone birthday and honour the celebrant's enduring legacy.

The book, Harvest of Patience: A Life Unveiled, chronicles Otunba Adegbesan's life journey, values, trials and triumphs, offering readers deep insights into his philosophy of patience, resilience and service to humanity.

Speakers at the launch praised the work as both inspiring and instructive, especially for younger generations.

Guests at the ceremony held recently paid glowing tributes to the Bobaseto of Ilaro-Yewaland, describing him as a man of integrity, wisdom and uncommon generosity whose contributions to community development have continued to leave lasting impact.

The atmosphere at the Eko Club was filled with elegance and celebration, featuring cultural performances, goodwill messages and moments of reflection that highlighted a life devoted to purpose and service.

The 60th birthday celebration and book launch underscored Chief Adegbesan's enduring influence and reaffirmed his commitment to positive leadership and societal growth.

