Nigeria: My Red Flag Is a Man Who Talks Too Much - Bolade Adeshina

Fast-rising Yoruba Nollywood actress Bolade Adeshina has spoken candidly about her journey into acting, her views on love and relationships, and the principles guiding her growing career in the Nigerian film industry. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, Adeshina shared strong views shaped by experience.

She described real love as sweet when shared with an intentional partner, adding that she has had many experiences that have shaped her outlook. Addressing her biggest red flag in men, the actress stated that she dislikes men who talk too much or disclose unnecessary information.

"My ultimate dream as a woman is to have a happy home with children. My red flag is when a man talks too much and disclose what it is unnecessary

She added that she believes a woman can keep a man who truly wants to be kept. While she expressed empathy toward single mothers, describing such situations as sometimes circumstantial, her view on marriage remains traditional, stating that a woman should be submissive

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The actress also revealed that her passion for acting began in childhood, inspired by iconic Nollywood stars such as Funke Akindele, Sola Sobowale and Bukky Wright, with Ronke Odusanya playing a major role in convincing her that she could thrive on screen.

Adeshina explained that despite her early love for acting, she was unable to pursue the dream initially due to her upbringing, as her father is a clergy and she was deeply involved in church activities. She later left her hometown to further her education and spent years as an entrepreneur before finally deciding to follow what she described as her "main dream" -- acting. According to her, one of her most memorable film experiences was Eni Akoko, where she endured real physical intensity on set, an experience that further strengthened her resolve and passion for the craft.

Speaking on success in the entertainment industry, the actress stressed that while beauty can open doors, talent is what sustains a career. She maintained that she would always prioritise talent over physical appearance, noting that beauty can be enhanced with money, but skill and dedication remain the true foundation of longevity. She also advised aspiring actors to respect themselves and others, continuously sharpen their skills, and remain prayerful.