Nigeria: Being Beautiful Has Merits, Demerits - Treasure Desmond

4 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and media personality, Treasure Desmond, has opened up on the advantages and challenges that come with being perceived as beautiful in the Nigerian film industry, saying physical appearance can be both a blessing and a burden.

The actress, who is steadily gaining attention for her pet project, Pinkylove Show, noted that while beauty can open doors, it often leads to unfair assumptions about an actress's journey and talent.

Speaking in a recent interview with Potpourri, Desmond explained that many people tend to downplay the hard work of attractive women in the industry, assuming their success is solely based on "pretty privilege."

According to her, although beauty may come with certain advantages, it is not the foundation of lasting success. She stressed that dedication, consistency, and craft are what ultimately sustain an acting career. However, she acknowledged that in filmmaking, physical appeal can be a plus, as an actor's look often draws audiences in before they fully appreciate their performance.

The actress also addressed issues of mental health and pressure within the entertainment space, stating that she maintains her stability by staying content with her achievements and avoiding external validation. Desmond added that she has no interest in body enhancement procedures, noting that she is comfortable with her natural appearance and grateful for what nature has given her.

Looking ahead, Treasure Desmond revealed that her newly unveiled Pinkylove Show is a long-term project, with more engaging episodes set to roll out soon. She also disclosed plans to launch the Pinky Care Foundation in the near future, alongside other creative projects currently in development. The actress assured fans that acting remains a central part of her life, hinting at upcoming movie productions that will see her appear more frequently on screen.

