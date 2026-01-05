Nigeria: Kwankwaso Speaks On Joining Opposition Coalition, Governor Yusuf's Planned Defection

Mr Kwankwaso addressed a gathering of supporters amid swirling rumours regarding the imminent defection of Kano Governor Abba Yusuf to the APC.

Former Kano State Governor and leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that discussions are underway with key opposition figures to join the opposition coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Hausa on Saturday at his Kano residence, Mr Kwankwaso addressed a gathering of supporters amid swirling rumours regarding the imminent defection of Kano Governor Abba Yusuf, along with other elected and appointed officials, to the APC.

"At the national level, talks are ongoing to join an opposition coalition," Mr Kwankwaso stated, drawing a thunderous applause.

"However, I have made it categorically clear that I will only join a coalition that considers me as either the presidential or vice-presidential candidate."

Observers see Mr Kwankwaso's remarks as a signal of a potential alliance with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, possibly under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, Mr Kwankwaso's insistence to be on the presidential ticket may be a stumbling block to the coalition. Other likely presidential hopefuls who are already in the ADC are Messrs Atiku and Obi as well as former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Worse than Ganduje

Addressing the rumoured defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC, Mr Kwankwaso pleaded with the defectors to reconsider their position.

While he did not mention the governor by name, he stated that such a move would make Mr Yusuf a "worse politician" than his local rival and former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

"We are praying that they do not join the APC," Mr Kwankwaso said. "But if they insist, I believe the governor should resign his position before defecting. That mandate belongs to all of us and the people, not just an individual."

Mr Kwankwaso further revealed that he had personally been offered several positions to join the APC but declined, stating the offers were insufficient for himself and his loyal supporters who have faced hardships and violence during their political struggle.

He dismissed claims that the NNPP is no longer a viable platform for the 2027 elections, pointing to the party's successful congresses and recent local electoral victories.

"What is most painful is the attempt to take our hard-won victory and structure back to Ganduje in the APC," he added, urging his followers to remain steadfast, and warning that anyone who betrays the Kwankwasiyya movement will ultimately fail.

The core of Kano politics for the last decade has been the bitter rivalry between Messrs Kwankwaso and Ganduje. Governor Yusuf was elected on the platform of the NNPP, backed by Mr Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement to dismantle Mr Ganduje's legacy.

A defection by Governor Yusuf to the APC would mean joining the national ruling party, where Mr Ganduje is a key figure--a move that Mr Kwankwaso views as the ultimate betrayal of their political struggle.

Efforts to reach Sanusi Bature, the spokesperson for Governor Yusuf, were unsuccessful as of Saturday evening to comment on Mr Kwankwaso's claims.

The rumoured defection

The political landscape in Kano State is currently experiencing a tremor due to the reported rift between Governor Yusuf and his political godfather, Mr Kwankwaso, following the planned defection of the governor.

Insiders said Mr Yusuf may be seeking to "liberate" himself from Mr Kwankwaso's perceived overbearing influence.

By joining the APC, Mr Yusuf would align himself directly with the federal government, potentially securing the resources and "federal might" necessary to contest the 2027 elections without relying solely on Mr Kwankwaso's machinery.

The NNPP currently governs only Kano State. If the governor, his cabinet, the state and federal legislators defect to the APC, the NNPP risks losing its only major power base in Nigeria, effectively rendering Mr Kwankwaso a leader without a governing territory ahead of the 2027 presidential race.