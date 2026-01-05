Liberia Records Highest Domestic Revenue Ever

In a historic milestone for Liberia's fiscal governance and domestic resource mobilization, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has announced that it surpassed its 2025 domestic revenue target, collecting an unprecedented US$818 million as of December 29, 2025--the highest domestic revenue outturn in Liberia's history.

The announcement was made recently by LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah during a press briefing on the Authority's 2025 revenue performance, a moment he described as a defining chapter in Liberia's pursuit of fiscal self-reliance and economic resilience.

According to Commissioner General Jallah, the 2025 revenue outturn exceeded the approved target of US$804.6 million by US$13.4 million, effectively dispelling earlier doubts about the LRA's ability to meet and surpass ambitious domestic revenue benchmarks.

"As of today, December 29, 2025, the Liberia Revenue Authority has recorded domestic revenue collections totaling approximately US$818.0 million, thereby exceeding the approved 2025 revenue target by US$13.4 million," Jallah disclosed. "This represents the highest level of domestic revenue collection ever achieved in the history of our country."

The Commissioner General emphasized that the achievement builds on the Authority's strong 2024 performance, making 2025 the second consecutive year the LRA has exceeded its annual revenue target. In 2024, the Authority collected US$699 million, a figure widely regarded at the time as a major fiscal breakthrough.

"This year's performance surpasses our 2024 outturn by more than US$119 million," Jallah said. "This is not just a statistical achievement; it is a clear signal that Liberia's domestic resource mobilization efforts are strengthening."

He recalled that doubts surrounded both the 2024 and 2025 revenue targets when they were first announced, noting that the LRA has consistently responded to skepticism with measurable results.

"When the 2024 revenue target was first set, questions were raised about whether the LRA could deliver. We not only met that target, we surpassed it. Similar concerns were raised again in 2025. Today's results demonstrate that those concerns have been answered through performance," he said.

Commissioner General Jallah noted that the record-breaking revenue performance was achieved despite significant institutional and operational challenges, including limited financial resources, logistical constraints, and human capacity limitations.

"The LRA has had to do more with less, which makes today's achievement particularly significant," he stated, attributing the success to institutional discipline, integrity, professionalism, and sustained reforms aimed at modernizing tax administration and strengthening compliance across the revenue value chain.

In an emotional tribute, Jallah praised LRA employees across the country, describing them as Liberia's unsung heroes whose commitment and sacrifice made the achievement possible.

"I extend my deepest appreciation to the men and women of the LRA, whose professionalism, long hours, and unwavering dedication to national duty made this milestone possible," he said. "From our headquarters to the ports, borders, counties, and field offices nationwide, LRA staff have demonstrated resilience, integrity, and patriotism in service to Liberia."

He also acknowledged the role of partner institutions across government, including customs posts, line ministries, agencies, and commissions, stressing that domestic revenue mobilization is a shared national responsibility.

Turning to the future, Commissioner General Jallah acknowledged public concerns surrounding the Government of Liberia's 2026 domestic revenue target of US$1.176 billion, the highest ever set.

"We recognize the concerns about the scale of this target, especially given prevailing global and domestic economic conditions," he admitted, while reaffirming the LRA's professional mandate and resolve.

"At the LRA, we are not political actors; we are servants of the state. Our responsibility is to remain professional, evidence-based, and results-oriented. We will deliver," Jallah declared.

To support the 2026 revenue drive, he outlined ongoing reforms including expanded digital transformation, enhanced automation, data-driven compliance systems, and improved taxpayer services. He also confirmed intensified preparations for the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), alongside nationwide taxpayer education initiatives to ensure understanding, compliance, and inclusivity across all sectors of the economy.

Jallah called on the national government to sustain institutional support for the LRA, highlighting the demanding nature of revenue administration and the sacrifices made by staff.

"Our employees work nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, often under extremely demanding conditions. Their welfare, motivation, and institutional support are critical to sustaining performance," he said.

He expressed gratitude to compliant taxpayers while urging those operating in the informal sector to register and contribute to national development, emphasizing that broadening the tax base remains essential to reducing pressure on compliant taxpayers and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Concluding his remarks, Commissioner General Jallah reaffirmed the LRA's commitment to fairness, integrity, transparency, and excellence, calling for national unity in sustaining Liberia's fiscal progress.

"Liberia can deliver," he said. "And together, we will."