Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Commends the Smooth Conduct of the Presidential Election in the Republic of Guinea

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. General Mamadi Doumbouya, on his election with 86.72% of the vote, following the proclamation of the final results by the Supreme Court on January 4, 2026.

The Chairperson of the Commission commends the maturity of the Guinean people, who voted peacefully and calmly, a stance that demonstrates a genuine sense of ownership of the electoral process by the citizens.

He congratulates the national stakeholders in the process (election management bodies, candidates, parties and coalitions, the government, and civil society organizations), as well as the technical and financial partners, for their leadership, sense of responsibility, and support, all of which contributed to the smooth conduct of the elections in accordance with relevant international standards and the national legal framework.

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates his full commitment and that of the African Union to continue providing support to the Republic of Guinea for a swift return to constitutional order, the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, and the strengthening of national unity, peace, and stability, which are essential for sustainable development in the country.

The Chairperson of the Commission, taking into account the progress made by the Republic of Guinea since the start of the transition in 2021, urges the African Union and the international community to assess the situation in the Republic of Guinea and consider lifting the sanctions imposed on the country in order to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the roadmap aimed at rebuilding and modernizing the state for the well-being of the Guinean people.

The President of the Commission urges all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and consultation and to use legal means in all circumstances to resolve any disputes and complete the ongoing process with the organization of inclusive and peaceful legislative, senatorial and local elections.