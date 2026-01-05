Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Commends the Smooth Conduct of the Presidential Election in the Republic of Guinea

5 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the President-elect of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. General Mamadi Doumbouya, on his election with 86.72% of the vote, following the proclamation of the final results by the Supreme Court on January 4, 2026.

The Chairperson of the Commission commends the maturity of the Guinean people, who voted peacefully and calmly, a stance that demonstrates a genuine sense of ownership of the electoral process by the citizens.

He congratulates the national stakeholders in the process (election management bodies, candidates, parties and coalitions, the government, and civil society organizations), as well as the technical and financial partners, for their leadership, sense of responsibility, and support, all of which contributed to the smooth conduct of the elections in accordance with relevant international standards and the national legal framework.

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates his full commitment and that of the African Union to continue providing support to the Republic of Guinea for a swift return to constitutional order, the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, and the strengthening of national unity, peace, and stability, which are essential for sustainable development in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Chairperson of the Commission, taking into account the progress made by the Republic of Guinea since the start of the transition in 2021, urges the African Union and the international community to assess the situation in the Republic of Guinea and consider lifting the sanctions imposed on the country in order to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the roadmap aimed at rebuilding and modernizing the state for the well-being of the Guinean people.

The President of the Commission urges all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and consultation and to use legal means in all circumstances to resolve any disputes and complete the ongoing process with the organization of inclusive and peaceful legislative, senatorial and local elections.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.