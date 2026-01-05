Nigeria: Police Chief Summoned Over Intimidation, Extortion of Man Who Helped Dying Stranger

Cases of police brutality, extortion and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

The Nigeria Police Force has summoned Joseph Udoh, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the GRA Police Station in Asaba, Delta State, in Nigeria's South-south, following a public outcry over allegations that Mr Udoh, a chief superintendent of police, allegedly intimidated and extorted a citizen who helped a dying stranger.

The incident has since gained traction after the victim, Tomi Wojuola, shared his ordeal on Facebook on 31 December 2025.

How it happened

According to Mr Wojuola, the incident occurred in early 2025 when he stopped to assist a young man who had collapsed on the road in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Acting on the advice of a medical doctor he contacted, Mr Wojuola said he rushed the unconscious man to a hospital. The victim, however, was confirmed dead on arrival.

He said he requested that the police be notified, stressing that he did not know the deceased and had only intervened as a concerned citizen.

However, upon reporting the case at the GRA Police Station, Mr Wojuola alleged that police officers accused him of murder and took his statement under caution.

He further claimed that the DPO, Mr Udoh, verbally threatened him, alleging that he would be "dealt with" for acting like "Jesus".

"I was taken to report the case at the GRA Police Station in Asaba. To tell you how wicked some officers of the Nigerian Police Force could be, I was instead accused of murder with my statement taken under caution. CSP Joseph Udoh, the DPO, told me he must deal with me for acting like 'Jesus'.

"Those were his (DPO) exact words. He bluntly told me that when he is through with me, if I see anybody dying again, I would walk past, even after the deceased victim's family had confirmed that their late son had an underlying condition," he said.

"The situation reportedly escalated until the intervention of a senior government official, whose involvement led to my release and the withdrawal of the murder allegation.

However, Mr Wojuola alleged that even after his release, the police officers emptied his bank account under the guise of bail, leaving him with just N2,000.

"Even after the VVIP personally came to attest and ensure I was released, the Nigerian Police Force, through CSP Joseph Udoh of the Asaba GRA Division, still emptied my account as bail money. I went home with only two thousand naira," he said, without mentioning the exact amount the police allegedly took from his bank account.

Mr Wojuola said the incident was an indication of why many Nigerians choose to use their phones to take videos of emergency situations instead of intervening, for fear of being tagged a crime suspect.

"As the year comes to an end, I am using this opportunity to thank God for bringing me out of the situation. Many people are still in prison for cases less serious than mine. My people, join me to thank God," he said.

Police react

Reacting to the allegations, the Police Complaint Response Unit confirmed that Mr Udoh has been summoned.

In a post on X on Saturday, the unit said: "The Divisional Police Officer, GRA Asaba, #DeltaPoliceNG has been summoned and will be in Police Force Headquarters Abuja for questioning concerning this complaint by next week. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU."

Endless police intimidation in Nigeria

Cases of police brutality, extortion and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

In 2024, for instance, the police in Imo State ordered an orderly room trial of four officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

In August of the same year, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint the same year.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.