Nigeria Army Kills Two Bandits, Arrests Suspected Logistics Supplier in Kogi

4 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

Hassan Abdullahi, the acting assistant director of Army Public Relations for the brigade, said the operations followed credible intelligence on bandits' movements in the areas

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 12 Brigade have killed at least two suspected bandits and arrested a man described as a logistics supplier in Kabba Bunu and Yagba West local government areas of Kogi State.

Hassan Abdullahi, the acting assistant director of Army Public Relations for the brigade, said the operations followed credible intelligence on bandits' movements in the areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said troops laid ambushes and conducted fighting patrols on 3 January, leading to the encounters with the suspects.

According to Mr Abdullahi, troops intercepted bandits moving from the Adankolo area towards Agbadu Bunu in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area and engaged them at an identified crossing point.

He said two bandits were killed during the encounter, while others fled with suspected casualties.

Troops, he added, recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and 11 cartridges.

He said the army carried out a separate operation in Saminaka village, Yagba West Local Government Area, after intelligence reports indicated bandit activity in the area.

Troops, working with local vigilantes, found the village deserted and extended their patrol to nearby forests and access routes, where they engaged the bandits.

"During exploitation of the withdrawal route, troops discovered one neutralised bandit, one AK-47 rifle and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition," Mr Abdullahi said.

He also said troops arrested a suspected logistics supplier, identified as Sunday Adedotun, from Odo Eri village in Yagba West.

The suspect was apprehended on a farm in Saminaka village, where items, including cartons of energy drinks, soft drinks, bottled water, and harvested farm produce, were found at the location.

He said the suspect was in custody and under investigation.

The army said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks and restrict their movement in the area.

The latest development comes amid growing security concerns in Kogi State, particularly in the Yagba axis. On 31 December 2025, suspected bandits reportedly abducted an unspecified number of residents during an attack on the Omi-Ara community in Yagba West Local Government Area.

Residents said the attack occurred in the early hours of the day, with gunshots ringing through the community.

As of the time of reporting, the exact number of those abducted and their identities had not been confirmed.

Security agencies were reportedly alerted, but the Kogi State Police Command did not issue an official statement.

Repeated calls and text messages to the police public relations officer, William Aya, were unanswered at the time.

The Yagba axis has recorded a series of abductions in recent months. Between August and November, gunmen attacked two churches, a Cherubim and Seraphim church and an ECWA church, abducting a pastor and his wife.

In another incident, at least four residents were abducted during an attack on the Odo-Ere community. Residents identified those taken as Shina Ajere, Kehinde Afolabi, Damilola Ogun and a woman known as Iya Lara.

Community members have continued to call on security agencies and the Kogi State Government to deploy additional personnel and intensify efforts to curb the attacks and secure the release of abducted residents.

Photo: Arrested an alleged logistics supplier and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and 11 cartridges.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.