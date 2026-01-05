West Africa: Ghana Condemns 'Colonial' US Raid On Venezuela and Maduro's 'Abduction'

Nairobi — Ghana has condemned US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, describing the move as a dangerous violation of international law and a throwback to colonial-era ambitions.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government was "alarmed and deeply concerned" by what it termed the unilateral and unauthorised invasion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States in the early hours of January 3.

Accra reiterated its long-standing opposition to the unilateral use of force, warning that such actions undermine the foundations of the international system and threaten global stability.

"Ghana expresses strong reservations against the unilateral use of force and strongly deplores acts that violate the Charter of the United Nations and international law, as well as the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of States," the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Foreign occupation

The Foreign Ministry said it was particularly concerned by what it described as apparent attempts at occupation of foreign territory and external control of oil resources, warning that such actions carry far-reaching implications for the global order.

Accra also took issue with remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump, in which he said Washington would "run" Venezuela until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" could be achieved, and that major US oil companies would be invited to take over and revive the country's energy sector.

"These declarations are reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era and set a dangerous precedent," the statement said, adding that such ambitions have no place in the post-Second World War international system.

Ghana warned that allowing such actions to go unchallenged would erode the sovereignty of all nations and place the global community at risk.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of self-determination, stressing that only the Venezuelan people have the right to decide their political and democratic future.

The West African nation called for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the unconditional release of President Maduro and his wife, vowing to maintain its principled stance against invasion, occupation, colonialism and all violations of international law.

The condemnation came as President Trump defended the operation, framing it as both a law-enforcement and strategic intervention.

US running Venezuela

Speaking at a news conference, Trump said the United States would oversee Venezuela following what he described as a leadership vacuum.

"We're going to be running it with a group, and we're going to make sure it's run properly," Trump said, arguing that US involvement could revive Venezuela's struggling oil industry.

He said American oil companies would invest billions of dollars to repair Venezuela's "badly broken infrastructure" and "start making money for the country."

Venezuela is estimated to hold about 303 billion barrels of crude oil, the largest proven reserves in the world.

Maduro was captured in Caracas during the operation and flown out of the country aboard a US helicopter before being transferred to the USS Iwo Jima.

He was later transported to New York, where he was taken to offices of the US Drug Enforcement Administration in Manhattan before being moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed that Maduro and his wife had been indicted in the Southern District of New York on multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and illegal possession of military-grade weapons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Arms and Armies U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She praised President Trump's "decisive leadership" and described the mission as "highly successful."

The arrests followed overnight air and missile strikes in Venezuela, prompting authorities in Caracas to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

The Venezuelan government reported explosions at civilian and military sites in Caracas and several surrounding states, accusing Washington of seeking to undermine the country's sovereignty and seize its strategic resources.

Caracas has said it will raise the matter at the United Nations Security Council and other international forums, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Non-Aligned Movement, as international reactions to the escalation continue to unfold.