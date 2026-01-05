Nigeria: 23 Fleeing Bandits Neutralised in Kano Airstrikes

The Nigerian Army has neutralised 23 bandits in a precision air strikes after they fled failed attacks in parts of Kano State.

The bandits had, on the night of January 1 into the early hours of January 2, 2026, launched coordinated assaults on Shanono and Tsanyawa local government areas of Kano State. However, troops of the Joint Task Force swiftly contained the attacks, inflicting heavy casualties and forcing the criminals to retreat.

.In a statement issued by the assistant director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Major Babatunde Zubairu, said the fleeing bandits were tracked by ground forces to Karaduwa Village in Matazu local lovernment area of neighbouring Katsina State.

According to him, further intelligence revealed that the bandits later converged at Dan Marke, also in Matazu LGA, where they were reportedly conducting burial rites for their slain members. Acting on this intelligence, the Air Component of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, deployed aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to monitor their movement.

The statement said the bandits were trailed until their motorcycles converged after crossing a dry river bed, at which point a precision air strike was launched.

"The operation resulted in the neutralisation of at least 23 terrorists, while several others were believed to have escaped with injuries. Some weapons and other logistics were also destroyed in the strike," he noted.

The commander, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, commended the Air Component and ground troops for their bravery and resilience, describing the operation as a clear demonstration of the military's resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has said the security situation in Kano State remains calm, with troops maintaining aggressive patrols and close monitoring of vulnerable areas. It added that the troops' morale and operational efficiency remain high.

Babatunde reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protecting life and property, while calling on members of the public to continue to provide timely information to support ongoing efforts against banditry and terrorism.