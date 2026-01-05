Nigeria: Boat Accident - Lawan Mourns Victims, Calls for Improved Water Safety in Yobe

Former Senate President and senator representing Yobe North Senatorial District, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sorrow over a fatal boat accident in Garbi Ward, Nguru local government area of Yobe State, which claimed several lives and left many families in grief.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Lawan described the incident as heartbreaking, noting that it had brought immense pain to the people of Yobe North and the entire state.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the communities affected by this tragedy," the senator said.

He extended his condolences to the governor of Yobe State, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, as well as the victims' families, pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed souls Aljannatul-Firdaus and gives their families the strength to bear the loss.

Lawan called on relevant authorities to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and ensure that adequate support is provided to the victims and their families.

He also emphasised the need for renewed efforts to enhance safety standards in water transportation across riverine communities, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Senator reaffirmed his solidarity with the people of Nguru Local Government Area and Yobe State during the difficult period, praying for comfort and healing for all those affected by the tragedy.