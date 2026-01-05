Nigeria: Drug Abuse Control Bill Scales Second Reading At Yobe Assembly

5 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The Yobe State House of Assembly has advanced efforts to curb drug abuse with the passage of the Yobe State Agency for Drug Abuse Control and Rehabilitation (YOSADAC) Bill, 2025 through its second reading.

A statement issued by the Information Officer, Yobe State House of Assembly, Mustapha Modu Goniri said the bill, listed as YBHA No. 31, was deliberated on the floor of the House during plenary, with lawmakers describing drug abuse as a major contributor to insecurity and other social vices across the state.

Leading the debate, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. A. Buba Mashio, said the proposed law is aimed at safeguarding young people from the dangers of drug abuse while providing rehabilitation and reintegration support for those affected.

Mashio noted that the increasing involvement of youths in drug-related activities poses a serious threat to public safety and social stability.

The establishment of YOSADAC according to the speaker would provide a clear legal and institutional framework for the prevention, control, and treatment of drug abuse in Yobe State. He added that the agency would also strengthen collaboration with relevant stakeholders in addressing the problem.

Following deliberations, the bill was read for the second time and is expected to proceed to the next legislative stage.

