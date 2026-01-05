Nigeria: Yobe Assembly Member Empowers 300 Youths, Women

Yobe State House of Assembly member representing Karasuwa constituency, Hon. Adamu Dala Dogo, has empowered 300 youths and women with N50,000.

At the event, Dogo stated that the gesture would improve the standard of living of the beneficiaries and that of their family members.

"The importance of empowering the people cannot be overemphasised. 300 youths and women will get 50,000 each.

He said that, apart from improving their standard of living, it would also create jobs and boost the socio-economic activities of our constituency, with a small amount of money.

"I would like to inform you that what I am doing today is to improve the standard of living of our people so that they also contribute positively to the development of our constituency," he said.

Hon. Dala Dogo restated his continued commitment to empowering and implementing more people-oriented projects and programmes that would have a direct impact on the lives of the people in the area.

He also promised to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency.

"I want to tell you that I was elected to provide quality representation at the State House of Assembly. By the special grace of God, I will continue to do that by empowering my people, both men and women, as well as our elderly people," said Dala.

He added, "I am there to serve our people and bring back dividends of democracy to them, that is what I am doing," he said.

The lawmaker also solicited the support of all and sundry to enable him to succeed.

Also speaking, one of the residents appreciated Dala for providing the much-needed dividends of democracy to his people.

They called on other politicians and other stakeholders to emulate Dala's gesture for the overall development of the constituency. They also assured him of their usual support and guidance to help him succeed.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to Leadership during the event, lauded the lawmaker for the gesture.

They said that the gesture would go a long way in improving their standard of living and their dependents, assuring Dala of their loyalty and support at all times.