Nigeria: Governor Otu's Vision Turns Calabar Carnival Into Economic Boom - Chief Whip

Chief whip of the Cross River State House of Assembly and member representing Boki two state constituency, Dr Hilary Bissong, has hailed Governor Bassey Otu for the spectacular 20th anniversary celebration of Carnival Calabar.

In a statement titled "Celebrating Excellence: Governor Otu's December of Culture, Unity and Growth," Bisong described the 2025 edition as "historic in every sense," stressing that it showcased the state's rich cultural and tourism potential.

The lawmaker averred that the month-long festival, which lasted 32 days, transformed Cross River into a pulsating hub of music, colour, and heritage.

"From the upgraded streets and dazzling Christmas lights to visible security and meticulous planning, Governor Otu showed what it means to lead with vision, care, and purpose," Bisong wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The lawmaker highlighted the unity displayed during the event, noting that past governors were invited to join the celebrations.

"By bringing past governors together to celebrate two decades of Carnival Calabar, he reminded us that progress grows strongest when history is respected," Bisong added.

He praised the economic impact of the carnival, saying that MSMEs had flourished, artisans had found new markets, hotels had overflowed, and thousands of jobs had been created.

"Carnival Calabar 2025 proved that culture is not just joy, but enterprise, empowerment, and a catalyst for growth," he observed.

Bisong lauded Governor Otu's leadership style, describing it as "visionary, courageous, and unwaveringly committed to the people of Cross River."

He added that the governor's efforts made the citizens feel "seen, valued, and proud of their state."

He further noted that the festival reinforced Cross River's position as Nigeria's premier destination for culture and tourism. "Our people felt seen, valued, and proud of their state," Bisong reiterated.

The lawmaker expressed optimism for the future, stating that December 2025 reminded everyone of their "strength, unity, and limitless potential." He affirmed that Cross River "has not only celebrated, but it has also risen."

The statement was made available to LEADERSHIP, underscoring the significance of the 20th anniversary as a milestone in the state's cultural and economic development.