Nigeria: 2026 Budget / Health Personnel Will Be Given Priority - Kaduna Commissioner

2026 Budget / Health Personnel Will Be Given Priority - Kaduna Commissioner

5 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, says health personnel will be given priority in the implementation of the 2026 budget.

He said his administration had been demonstrating that health is not a privilege but a fundamental human right in the state.

Through the commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, the governor said he was not only upgrading Primary Healthcare Centres and hospitals but improving the welfare of those who work in the sector.

In a statement issued by the chief press secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa, the commissioner pledged to consider all outstanding promotions for medical personnel this year, as 15% of the 2026 budget had been allocated to the health sector.

"The ministry will evaluate all cases of promotions in all its parastatals, involving all personnel in the health sector. Those who are deserving will be promoted," she promised.

The commissioner argued that Governor Sani had been prioritising the welfare of medical personnel since he took office, recalling that Kaduna State health workers commended him last year over the implementation of the Consolidated Salary structure.

"Kaduna State Council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives had written a letter of commendation(NANNM) last September, praising Governor Uba Sani for implementing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure(CONHESS) and the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure(CONMESS) for their members.

"The commendation was conveyed in a letter signed by Comrade Ishaku Yakubu and Comrade Christiana Bawa, the State Chairman and State Secretary respectively, dated September 2, 2025.

"The council noted that the singular act of magnanimity and fairness has rekindled the hope of many dedicated nurses in your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President," she recalled.

The Commissioner further said that the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), through its Chairman, Dr Hassan Baba Salihu, had also commended Governor Uba Sani for implementing CONMESS and CONHESS.

