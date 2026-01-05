Nigeria: Braille Key to Inclusion, Independence - Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has described Braille as an important tool for inclusion, dignity and independence for the blind and visually impaired persons.

In a message to mark World Braille Day 2026, observed on January 4, the first lady said Braille remains vital as the world becomes increasingly digital, stressing the need to ensure accessibility in the digital age.

"Today, on World Braille Day 2026, we celebrate Braille as an important tool of inclusion, dignity, and independence for blind and visually impaired persons," she said.

She noted that bridging the digital gap is imperative in order to guarantee equal access to information, education and opportunities.

"Braille, when integrated with technology, guarantees equal access to information, education, and opportunities," Tinubu said.

The First Lady said Nigeria must continue to support everyone to live full and independent lives by creating inclusive environments across the country.

She also called for the strengthening of policies and partnerships that empower every citizen to participate confidently in nation-building.

Tinubu concluded by wishing Nigerians a happy World Braille Day 2026.