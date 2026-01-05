Nigeria: 2027 - Abuja Natives, Residents Demand Governorship Election

A coalition of indigenous groups and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan (SAN), to initiate preparations for the conduct of a governorship election in Abuja in the 2027 general elections.

At a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the group, under the auspices of the FCT Senior Citizens Forum, cited a pending court ruling which could elevate Abuja's status to warrant full democratic rights, including the election of a governor.

Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, coordinator of the forum and lead speaker at the event titled "Fulfilling the Democratic Status of Abuja," emphasised the urgency of such a reform.

"The demand for full statehood is not just a legal opinion; it is a necessary clarification of the constitutional future of the FCT.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For far too long, citizens of Abuja have participated in presidential elections but have been denied the fundamental right to elect their own chief executive and legislative representatives. This democratic deficit must end now," he said.

The group also issued a political recommendation to President Bola Tinubu regarding governance continuity in the FCT.

"To ensure stability in any transition, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider appointing the current Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, as a potential Interim Administrator of the territory.

"This could allow ongoing projects to reach fruition while granting INEC the time necessary to prepare for a historic gubernatorial election, marking the end of political exclusion in Abuja," he said.

While highlighting social concerns, Dara condemned recent forced displacements within the FCT, affecting both indigenous inhabitants and long-term residents who are non-indigenes.

"As we advocate for this new era, all Nigerians residing in the FCT deserve equality and inclusion in governance and social management. Only through total inclusiveness can the federal government ensure harmony and justice," he said.

The demand reignites a longstanding debate over the political status of the FCT. Unlike Nigeria's 36 states, the FCT is administered by a presidentially appointed minister, a situation that has fueled calls for democratic reforms.

"We believe there is a fresh moral and democratic imperative to push for this fundamental change. The message from the people of Abuja is unequivocal: the time for a governor of Abuja is now," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The FCT Senior Citizens Forum vowed to continue mobilizing support for the cause, urging all stakeholders to embrace the opportunity for democratic progress in Nigeria's capital.