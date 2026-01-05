Nigeria: Melaye Threatens Mass Protest Over Death of 3 in Kidnappers' Den

Senator Dino Melaye has threatened mass protests against the Kogi State government over what he described as the authorities' failure to prevent the deaths of three indigenes of Ayetoro-Kiri community and to decisively address worsening insecurity in the area.

Melaye on his verified social media account yesterday warned that the Okun people would no longer remain silent in the face of killings, kidnappings and what he called government's abandonment.

The former lawmaker said the Kogi State government must take responsibility for the deaths, insisting that there had been no decisive or pragmatic response from either the state or federal authorities despite repeated security breaches in the area.

He stressed that the Okun people are taxpayers who deserve protection and should not be left at the mercy of criminals.

According to him, if the stealing, kidnapping and killing of innocent people continue, residents would organise protests "that the police cannot stop."

The outrage followed a deadly kidnapping incident in Ayetoro-Kiri, Kabba-Bunu local government area, where armed bandits attacked a church in December 2025 and abducted dozens of worshippers.

Community sources said that after residents raised money and paid ransom through communal efforts, only seven abductees were released.

Of those freed, three were already dead, while four others were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, with about 30 people still believed to be in captivity.

Residents of the community have blamed the deaths on prolonged captivity and alleged inhumane treatment by the kidnappers, accusing authorities of failing to act swiftly to rescue the victims.

The incident has heightened fear and anger across Ayetoro-Kiri and neighbouring communities, many of which have experienced repeated attacks, kidnappings and killings in recent months.

Tensions escalated further when youths and residents staged protests to draw attention to the killings and the continued captivity of their people.

The protests were disrupted by security operatives who fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators, an action that further fuelled public resentment and accusations of insensitivity by the authorities.

Melaye said what the people want is a deliberate, organised and effective security effort to rescue those still held by kidnappers and to protect lives across the Okun axis of Kogi State.

He described the deaths as avoidable and warned that continued inaction would only deepen public anger, declaring that "enough is enough."

Recall that the tragedy in Ayetoro-Kiri has once again brought national attention to the growing security challenges in parts of Kogi State and renewed calls for urgent government intervention to restore safety and prevent further loss of lives.