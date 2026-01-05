Nigeria: Kwara Introduces Radio-Based Learning As Schools Reopen Today

As schools reopen in Kwara State today, the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, has introduced a radio-based learning initiative to expand learning access beyond the traditional classroom structures.

The initiative is supported by UNICEF and Nigeria Learning Passport and will begin today.

The programme will run on 99.1Midland FM at 11a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at 1p.m. on Wednesdays, and at 2.30p.m. on Fridays.

The commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, who announced the novel development in a statement, said additional radio stations will soon be added to widen access across the state.

Lawal said schools have been ordered to reopen across the state on Monday.

He, however, said schools in areas with ongoing special security measures are exempted from resumption.

"We welcome our children and teachers back to school across the state. Learning activities are to resume immediately in all but areas earlier identified to be under special security surveillance.

"This structured school resumption is designed to keep our children from harm's way amid renewed security operations. Normal school activities will resume in such places very soon," Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe said in a statement.

"In collaboration with the TESCOM and SUBEB, the Ministry wishes our children, teachers, and parents a blessed New Year and an academic session filled with great insights and successes," Olohungbebe said.

