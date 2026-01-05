Nigeria: 'I Never Said I Was Targeted for Elimination By Us Airstrikes', Sheikh Gumi Debunks Viral Old Video

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied saying he was targeted for elimination by the United States of America during it recent airstrikes on terrorists in Sokoto State

Gumi noted that a viral old video in which he once raised the alarm about threat to his life was about Boko Haram sect, which wanted to eliminate him in 2012, affirming that there was no threat to his life now as being bandied around.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP on Sunday night on telephone, Sheikh Gumi said his life was not in danger at the moment.

The controversial Islamic cleric said it was Almighty Allah that saved him from being killed by those who hid under Boko Haram's name.

Gumi said: "There is a fake news going viral now that wrongly claims that I said I was targeted by the US attack on Nigerian soil, or something to that effect.

"I never said so, and I also never thought of such a possibility. I am comfortably staying in my home with my family without fear, intimidation, or apprehension."

He added, "I believe the source of misinterpretation was a lecture I gave in the mosque on how, in August 2012, I was told that Boko Haram had targeted me for elimination. The two people who came to execute the plan were killed instantly when the bomb detonated in their hands near my house.

"I advise all news agencies that reported the fake news to publicly retract it and tender their apologies.

"I didn't offend anyone and how can I say I am listed among individuals marked for elimination. The report flying is false. I am a peaceful person and I am living peacefully and my life is not in danger presently, there is no threat to my life.

"What I said was not now, what I am seeing online is not what I said. I didn't say anyone wanted to eliminate me presently. I am not afraid of anyone."