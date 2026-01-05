Nigeria: Police Launch Manhunt As Armed Robbers Kill Pos Operator in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 38-year-old Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal operator, Raphael Eletanye, who was reportedly attacked by suspected armed robbers at Upper Uwa Junction along MM Way in Benin City on Saturday night.

According to the Command, the incident occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on January 3, 2026, when a distress call was received reporting an armed robbery involving a PoS operator.

Police sources disclosed that the assailants, who were said to be operating in an unregistered white mini-bus, attacked the victim and shot him during the encounter before making away with an unspecified amount of cash.

"The Divisional Police Officer of Esigie Division was immediately mobilised to the scene upon receipt of the distress call," the police stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was shot in the thigh during the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, condemned the killing and ordered a comprehensive investigation.

"The Commissioner of Police has directed that a thorough investigation be carried out to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime," the Command said.

CP Agbonika further assured residents that the Command was committed to ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to justice, adding that operational efforts were already in top gear.

He urged members of the public with useful information that could aid the investigation to contact the Edo State Police Command or report to the nearest police station.