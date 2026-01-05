Nigeria: At 45, Tinubu Praises CPSO Shugaba's Professionalism, Loyalty

5 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ngozi Ibe

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Police Commissioner Usman Musa Shugaba, his Chief Police Security Officer (CPSO), on his 45th birthday.

In a message to Shugaba, President Tinubu wrote: "This milestone offers me the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate your professionalism, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to duty. Your discipline, vigilance, and dedication to the security of the Presidency and the protection of our institutions reflect the finest traditions of the Nigeria Police Force.

"As you mark this new chapter, I commend your years of selfless service and sacrifice, and I thank you for the quiet but critical role you continue to play in ensuring stability, order, and confidence around the Presidency.

"I wish you good health, strength, wisdom, and continued success in your career and personal life. May the years ahead be filled with fulfilment, peace, and greater accomplishments in service to our nation.

"Happy 45th Birthday, Shugaba!"

