Nigeria: Kidnappers of 2 Brothers in Edo Demand N200m Ransom

Benin City — Kidnappers in Edo State who abducted two brothers, Abu Ibrahim and Abu Tahir, on January 2, 2026, are demanding a ransom of N200 million from their family.

The father of the abductees, Abu Momoh, said yesterday that the kidnappers initially demanded N200 million but later reduced it to N100 million, with the hope that further negotiations could lead to an additional reduction.

"They have been in touch with us since they were kidnapped. They asked for N200 million, but we were able to negotiate N100 million. We are still hoping that further discussion will lead to a reduction of the ransom demanded," he said.

"It's a trying period for the family, but I pray that they would come back home safely."The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the abduction, noting that police action commenced immediately after the report was received.

"Yes, this unfortunate incident was brought to the attention of the Edo State Police Command on January 2, 2026, at about 8:30 pm," she said. Abu Ibrahim is currently undergoing his housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi. According to a family source, his abduction occurred in front of his residence off City Pride Road, Ibira Camp, Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, while he was attempting to open his gate after returning from work.His brother, Abu Tahir, was reportedly kidnapped in Ekpoma.

He is well known within the university community as a former Students' Union Government (SUG) Director of Sports, a position he held actively before graduating.