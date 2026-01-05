Nigeria: Troops Arrest Native Doctor, 12 Other Suspects in Delta

5 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

Asaba — Troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, have arrested several suspects, including a native doctor, following intelligence on criminal activities.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, confirmed the arrests, noting that arms and ammunition were recovered during the operations, which targeted members of a notorious cult group.

"Their arrest was effected following credible intelligence on the nefarious activities of the criminal gang in a recent operation conducted around Ibusa," the statement said.

"During the operations, several weapons were recovered, including two pump-action rifles from the criminals, and an additional three pump-action rifles from purported local vigilantes. The suspects and recovered weapons have been handed over to the relevant agency for further investigation. Furthermore, follow-up operations led to the recovery of an additional eight pump-action rifles at Umuisiagba."

In total, 13 suspects, including a native doctor, were arrested.

The Commander of 63 Brigade, Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, commended the troops for their vigilance and urged them to clamp down on all criminal networks in the area.

"He reassured the good people of Delta State and its environs that the Brigade would continue to prioritise the safety of lives and property," the statement added.

