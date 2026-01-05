Nigeria: Operatives Storm Borno Terrorists' Route, Kill 5, Free Abducted Civilians

5 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Operatives of Operation HADIN KAI, OPHK, have stormed terrorists' route in counter-terrorism operations in Borno State, killing five terrorists and rescuing abducted civilians during a coordinated operation around Kondunga Local Government Area.

The Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, announced this yesterday in a statement.

According to him, the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 4, 2026, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF.

He said: "In the early hours of 4 January 2026, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis."

Lt. Col. Uba added that the operation led to the neutralisation of the terrorists without any casualty on the side of the troops.

"The operation resulted in the neutralization of 5 terrorists without any casualty to own troops, demonstrating the effectiveness and professionalism of the security forces. Importantly, the troops successfully rescued 3 hostages abducted by the terrorists and recovered AK-47 rifles during the operation," he stated.

He noted that the success underscored the military's commitment to offensive action against terrorists while prioritising civilian protection.

"This operation underscores the commitment of OPHK to both offensive action against terrorist elements and the protection of civilians, while highlighting the value of cooperation with local security partners," Uba said.

He added that troops' morale remains high, stressing that security forces continue to maintain dominance across the North-East theatre despite the evolving security environment.

"OPHK remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace in the North East," he said.

