Liberia: Bility Calls for National Reset, Unveils CMC's 2026 Road Map in New Year Address

- Musa Hassan Bility has issued a broad call for political renewal, urging Liberians to break with what he described as decades of unmet promises and to embrace citizen-led change as the country approaches 2026.

In a New Year national address delivered to Liberians at home and across the diaspora, Bility--leader of the Citizen Movement for Change (CMC)--criticized successive governments for failing to curb corruption, create jobs and rebuild basic infrastructure, while positioning his movement as a grassroots alternative focused on practical action.

"For too long we have watched our beloved Liberia suffer," Bility said, pointing to entrenched corruption, unemployment among university graduates, weak health services and deteriorating roads that restrict farmers' access to markets. "We waited for the Unity Party. They did not deliver. We waited for the CDC before them. They failed us too. We have been patient. We have been hopeful. We have been disappointed."

Grassroots Efforts, Early Signals

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bility said the CMC, launched in March 2025, has already carried out modest development initiatives, including road works, bridge rehabilitation, school repairs and donations to community-based groups such as market women associations, churches and youth organizations. He described the efforts as early demonstrations of intent, though he did not disclose detailed financial figures.

"These are small steps," he said, "but they show what is possible when leadership is driven by purpose rather than position."

Infrastructure Push in 2026

Looking ahead, Bility outlined an ambitious infrastructure agenda for 2026, spanning multiple counties. In Lofa County, he announced plans to construct a bridge linking Bakidu and Tusu--an area he said has recorded multiple fatalities due to unsafe crossings. He also referenced proposed bridge projects in Bong County aimed at reconnecting communities long divided by poor infrastructure.

Among the flagship initiatives, Bility highlighted the proposed Tiawan Gongloe Bridge, designed to improve connectivity between Bong and Nimba counties. Additional projects, he said, are planned for Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Sinoe counties, with CMC representatives expected to visit Grand Gedeh later this month to launch two initiatives.

He further listed Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Margibi counties as focal areas for CMC activities in 2026.

Addressing Voter Fatigue

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acknowledging widespread public skepticism toward political promises, Bility spoke directly to voter fatigue. "I know some of you are tired--tired of politicians who make promises they never keep," he said. "I understand that tiredness. I feel it too."

He anchored his message in the lived realities of ordinary Liberians, praising the resilience of mothers struggling to provide for their families, young graduates without jobs, farmers navigating impassable roads and members of the diaspora who continue to send support home.

"That strength, that determination, that love--that is the real Liberia," he said. "And that Liberia deserves better."

Policy Vision and Call to Action

Outlining the CMC's policy vision, Bility pledged to combat corruption, expand employment opportunities, improve road networks, ensure consistent availability of medicines in public hospitals and promote national unity grounded in competence rather than patronage.

He stressed that the movement is not centered on a single individual but on collective participation. "This movement belongs to the people," he said, calling on students, professionals, parents and Liberians abroad to volunteer, organize and support the cause.

Framing 2026 as a pivotal year, Bility urged Liberians to move from expectation to engagement. "This is the year we stop waiting and start building," he said, concluding with a call for national reflection, prayer and renewed commitment to Liberia's future.