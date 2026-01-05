Africa: Liberia, Somalia and DR Congo Call for Dialogue On Venezuela At UN

Liberia, alongside Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday called for restraint, dialogue and respect for international law as the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on the evolving political situation in Venezuela--marking Liberia's first major diplomatic intervention since formally reclaiming its seat on the council after more than six decades.

The statement, delivered on behalf of the three African countries--known collectively as the A3--came just days after Liberia officially hoisted its flag at the Security Council chamber on January 2, 2026, symbolizing its return as a nonpermanent member for the 2026-27 term. It was Liberia's first presence on the council since the early 1960s.

Speaking for the group, Liberia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Lewis Brown, said the A3 is closely monitoring developments in the Venezuela, expressing concern over reports involving the country's leadership and state institutions.

Brown said the A3 aligns itself with a recent communiqué issued by the African Union, noting reports related to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as incidents affecting state institutions--developments he said raise serious questions about national and regional stability.

"These developments present challenges not only to Venezuela's internal situation but also to broader regional peace and security," Brown told the council.

The Security Council session was convened to assess Venezuela's situation, with Somalia presiding over the council for the month. Brown congratulated Somalia on assuming the presidency and welcomed newly seated council members, as well as representatives of Venezuela, regional actors and civil society who participated in the meeting.

Liberia, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are serving as Africa's representatives on the 15-member council, giving the continent a coordinated voice on critical international peace and security matters at a time of heightened global instability.

In their joint remarks, the A3 reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the U.N. Charter. Brown said these principles remain foundational to international cooperation and peaceful coexistence among nations.

The group underscored the importance of dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes, urging all parties to respect constitutional order and institutional frameworks. According to the A3, Venezuela's crisis requires a comprehensive and inclusive approach that is led by Venezuelans themselves.

"A sustainable and peaceful resolution can only be achieved through constructive dialogue among Venezuelans, with full respect for the aspirations and rights of the Venezuelan people," Brown said, stressing that international engagement should support--not undermine--domestic efforts.

The A3 further called on all actors, both within Venezuela and internationally, to exercise restraint, warning that actions which escalate tensions could have destabilizing consequences for the wider region.

The group expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and reiterated the African Union's position in favor of peace, stability and mutual respect among nations. It also signaled readiness to work within the Security Council and alongside regional partners to support a peaceful and lasting resolution.