Nigeria: Rivers Politics - APC National Secretary Calls for Wike's Resignation As Minister

Mr Basiru pointed out that the FCT minister's support for President Bola Tinubu does not automatically make him a member of the APC.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has called on Nyesom Wike to resign as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Basiru's call for Mr Wike's resignation came a few hours after the minister warned the APC secretary to steer clear of Rivers State politics and desist from making "careless and provocative statements" about the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Wike's warning followed Mr Basiru's criticism of Victor Giadom, the APC national vice chairman (South-South), for describing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara as "so-called governor".

The FCT minister, in a meeting with his supporters on Monday in Rivers, boasted that he can challenge anybody, adding Rivers State is "a no-go area" for "political interference".

Wike's 'uncouth responses'

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Basiru expressed shock that his comments could draw an "uncouth response from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council."

The APC national secretary stated that Mr Wike has been causing confusion in the APC, adding that the "honourable thing" for the FCT minister to do is to resign his appointment.

"Wike cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC Government and be causing confusion within any organ or structure of the Party at any level, using the leverage of that same office. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister."

He maintained that all members of the APC NWC must accord any sitting governor his due respect and that the governors remain the leaders of the party in their states.

"For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our Party (APC), so he lacks the locus to dabble in the affairs of our Party. And as National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the Party and all its members and structures.

Mr Basiru insisted that his comments on the affairs of the APC in Rivers State cannot be an undue interference in the affairs of Rivers State.

"As National Secretary, my activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State," he said.

N600 billion allegation

The APC secretary rejected Mr Wike's claim that "he and other APC leaders are scrambling for N600 billion in Rivers State treasury".

"This is nothing but cheap blackmail, which has become his stock-in-trade. My background and track record are that of unquestionable integrity, and I challenge him to prove his allegations, or we may meet in court.

"As to his veiled threat against me, let me remind Wike that he is not God and may be overplaying his political card. My faith is in God, and I will not succumb to cheap threats, such as the one from Wike. I am one of the young Nigerians who confronted Military rule, fighting for democracy, when the likes of Wike were nowhere in sight.

Mr Basiru pointed out that the FCT minister's support for President Bola Tinubu does not automatically make him a member of the APC.

"Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support Mr President, and his own is no different. His attempt to destabilise our Party in Rivers State will not be tolerated, and he cannot bring the spirit of PDP into the APC.

Background: Rivers power feud

Governor Fubara and Mr Wike, once close allies, fell out months after Mr Fubara assumed office, triggering a deep political crisis in Rivers State. The rift has polarised party structures and spilled into national party politics, with both camps mobilising support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Wike, a member of the PDP, is embarking on political tours across Rivers' 23 local government areas, a move widely interpreted as an effort to block Mr Fubara's re-election bid.

About a week ago, Mr Basiru led members of the APC National Executive Committee to Port Harcourt, where they publicly endorsed Mr Fubara for a second term -- a gesture that does not sit well with Mr Wike's camp.

At an event in Port Harcourt, Mr Wike, who opposes Governor Fubara's second-term bid, threw jabs at the members of the APC, saying, "Abuja politicians are only after Rivers' money."

About two days ago, Mr Wike publicly opposed Mr Fubara's second-term bid, likening the success of Mr Fubara's reelection bid to his (Wike's) political death.