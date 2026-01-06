Marwan Attia scored and set up a goal as Egypt saw off Benin 3-1 on Monday night to advance to the quarter-finals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al-Ahly midfielder hit the opener in the 70th minute with a sumptuous side-footed swerving strike from just outside the penalty area.

But Hossam Hassan's charges were pulled back seven minutes from time.

Junior Olaitan's cross from the right wing took a heavy deflection off Ahmed Fatouh and towards the net. Though the Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy managed to reel back and palm the ball away from the line, Jodel Dossou stabbed it home.

It was no more than Benin deserved for their resistance against a side some 60 places above them in the Fifa world rankings.

But their fight was broken mid way through the first period of extra-time when Yasser Ibrahim headed Attia's floated cross past the Benin goalkeeper Marcel Souke Dandjinou.

And as Benin pressed for an equaliser to take the game into a penalty shootout, Egypt counterattacked. Zizo raced out of his penalty area and slid a pass into the path of skipper Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool striker advanced and hit the ball with the outside of his left foot into the net for his third goal of the tournament.

The victory set up a quarter-final clash with the winner of Tuesday night's last-16 game between the defending champions Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

Egypt went into the encounter against Benin at the Stade Adrar as winners of Group B and, as seven-time champions, favourites.

Benin, who featured in Group D during the first phase, progressed to the knockout stages for only the second time in five appearances.

"Physically it was tough," Salah told broadcaster Bein Sport. "There are no easy games at the Cup of Nations. The days are over where teams lose 4-0 or 5-0."

In Monday night's other last-16 game, Nigeria take on Mozambique at the Stade de Fes.