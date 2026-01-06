Africa: Nigeria Ranks 5th in Africa for English Proficiency

Nigeria has emerged as the fifth-best English-speaking country in Africa, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index, cited by reporters on EF's website on Monday.

The report, compiled by global education leader EF, assessed English skills across 123 countries and regions, using data from 2.2 million test-takers. For the first time, this year's edition also included assessments of speaking and writing skills, measured using artificial intelligence technology developed by EF's education technology arm.

English, Nigeria's official language, remains central to education, governance, media, and business, helping the country maintain strong proficiency levels. On the continent, Nigeria trails South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Zambia, which lead in English proficiency.

The rankings highlights the growing importance of English as a bridge for international communication, education, and commerce.

Hereunder are the top 10 English-speaking countries in Africa (EF EPI 2025):

South Africa - Widespread use in government, education, media, and business.

Zimbabwe - English is the primary language of instruction and administration.

Kenya - Official language alongside Swahili, widely used in urban and professional settings.

Zambia - English is the official and primary medium of instruction.

Nigeria - Official language, central to national communication and commerce.

Ghana - English is used from basic to tertiary education and in public administration.

Uganda - Official language; key role in trade, diplomacy, and professional environments.

Ethiopia - Widely used in education and international affairs, though not officially.

Tunisia - Growing adoption among youth and professionals in education, tech, and tourism.

Morocco - Increasing popularity in schools and business for global trade and relations.