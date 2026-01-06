Nigeria/Mozambique: Afcon - Super Eagles Thrash Mozambique 4:0 to Reach Quarterfinals

Nigeria's Super Eagles emphatically booked their place in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals on Monday night, dismantling Mozambique's Mambas with a dominant 4-0 victory.

The comprehensive win showcased Nigeria's attacking prowess and defensive solidity, sending a clear message to their tournament rivals as they await the winner of the Round of 16 tie between Algeria and Dr Congo.

The Super Eagles wasted no time asserting their authority, with Ademola Lookman opening the scoring in the 20th minute, coolly slotting home after an assist from Akor Adams. Just five minutes later, Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria's lead, pouncing on another Akor Adams delivery to fire into the bottom right corner. The Mambas struggled to contain Nigeria's relentless pressure, and despite some late first-half fouls and a booking for Wilfred Ndidi, the Super Eagles went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

The second half began much like the first, with Osimhen grabbing his second goal of the game in the 47th minute, a close-range finish assisted by the lively Ademola Lookman. Mozambique, despite making several substitutions, found little joy against a resolute Nigerian defence. The Super Eagles continued to press for more, and their efforts were rewarded in the 75th minute when Akor Adams, who had been instrumental in the build-up play, deservedly got on the scoresheet himself with a superb right-footed shot into the top right corner, making it 4-0.

Late substitutions saw Nigeria rotate their squad, bringing on fresh legs like Moses Simon, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Chukwueze, and Paul Onuachu. Mozambique's frustrations were evident with a yellow card for Faizal Bangal and a late foul by Chamito, but they were ultimately outclassed.

The final whistle confirmed Nigeria's emphatic 4-0 triumph, securing their passage to the quarter-finals and leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next challenge in the prestigious tournament.