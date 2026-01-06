Nigeria: Explosion Kills 9 Soldiers, Injures Others in Borno

Nine soldiers have been reportedly killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a military convoy rammed on a landmine in Bindundul, near Kareto in the Mobbar local government area of Borno State.

Security sources said the soldiers were moving from Maiduguri to Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar local government area, when the attack occurred on Sunday evening.

The source added that the troops had stopped at a military location on the road on Saturday and continued their journey the following day.

The source further revealed that the anti-bomb resistant vehicle of the military was damaged beyond repair due to the magnitude of the bomb blast.

"While coming from Maiduguri town on Saturday, they stopped at a camp on the road to continue their journey on Sunday," the source said.

He added that several soldiers sustained injuries during the blast, with fatalities increasing in the hours that followed.

"Eight soldiers died on Sunday among those who were injured, while one more died this morning," the source disclosed, bringing the confirmed death toll to nine.

The affected troops were said to be from 145 Battalion, Damasak, under 5 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri.

The military has not issued a statement regarding the incident as at the time of filing this report.