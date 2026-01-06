Mozambique/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Five Defining Takeaways From Nigeria's 4-0 Demolition of Mozambique

Against a Mozambique side coached by Chiquinho Conde, the Super Eagles blended intensity, power, and clarity of purpose to overwhelm their opponents from the first whistle

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made a loud statement of intent at the business end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, brushing aside Mozambique with a commanding 4-0 victory in their Round of 16 clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

This was not a night for overcomplication. Under Eric Chelle, Nigeria adopted a direct, aggressive, and unapologetically vertical route one football approach with elite execution. Against a Mozambique side coached by Chiquinho Conde, the Super Eagles blended intensity, power, and clarity of purpose to overwhelm their opponents from the first whistle.

Nigeria started on the front foot, pinning Mozambique deep and forcing early mistakes. It took just 20 minutes for the breakthrough to arrive. Ademola Lookman ghosted into space and blazed home from a precise Akor Adams cut-back, setting the tone for a long night for the Mambas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Five minutes later, Lookman turned provider. His delivery to the back post, slightly flicked on by Akor Adams, was met by Victor Osimhen, who doubled Nigeria's advantage with a striker's finish.

The pattern remained unchanged after the break. Lookman again found Osimhen at the back post for Nigeria's third, before Akor Adams capped a tireless display with a thunderous fourth, sealing passage into the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion.

Beyond the scoreline, this performance revealed deeper truths about Nigeria's identity, balance, and ambitions at AFCON 2025 so far.

Five key takeaways from Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique

Ademola Lookman and AFCON: A Love story that keeps growing

AFCON continues to bring out the best in Ademola Lookman. After a frustrating summer in which a proposed move to Inter Milan collapsed due to Atalanta's stance, the 28-year-old struggled to rediscover consistency at club level.

Yet, just as he did in Côte d'Ivoire two years ago, AFCON 2025 has revived him.

Against Mozambique, Lookman was electric: one goal, two assists, six chances created; the most by any player on the pitch. His movement, decision-making, and end product were devastating.

Those numbers now take his AFCON career tally to six goals and five assists in 10 games, underlining his growing legacy on the continental stage. Alongside Morocco's Brahim Díaz, Lookman is emerging as a genuine contender for AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament, with both players already named in the Group Stage Best XI.

Victor Osimhen: Lethal, relentless... but emotionally volatile

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen once again delivered when it mattered, scoring twice to take his tournament tally in Morocco to three goals.

His movement, pressing, and physical dominance caused Mozambique endless problems, and on another night, he could have scored four, if not for marginal offside calls stemming from mistimed runs.

However, Osimhen's intensity sometimes spills over. His visible frustration with teammates over missed passes and his decision to head straight down the tunnel at full-time, while others celebrated, raised eyebrows.

Hunger is good. Standards are necessary. But when emotional reactions become habitual, they risk unsettling harmony. This is an area Eric Chelle must manage carefully as the tournament deepens.

Alex Iwobi: The metronome Nigeria cannot replace

Everything Nigeria did well flowed through Alex Iwobi. While the Fulham midfielder may not feature on the scoresheet, his fingerprints were all over this performance.

Iwobi split the Mozambican defensive structure repeatedly, supplying the incisive passes that led directly to three of Nigeria's four goals. His awareness between the lines, timing of release, and calmness under pressure allowed Nigeria to transition from defence to attack in seconds.

In Eric Chelle's system, Iwobi is not just a midfielder; he is the rhythm-setter, the tempo controller, the connector. His two pre-assists on the night further reinforced why he is closing in on a century of appearances for Nigeria's three-time African champions. This was orchestration, not decoration.

Akor Adams: More than a supporting act

Often viewed as an understudy or decoy alongside Osimhen in Chelle's 4-4-2, Akor Adams quietly made a compelling case for greater responsibility.

The Sevilla FC striker assisted Nigeria's opening two goals, worked tirelessly off the ball, and when handed the chance to lead the line alone after Osimhen's withdrawal, he delivered with authority, rifling Nigeria's fourth into the roof of the net.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His performance confirmed what many suspected: Adams is not just a complement to Osimhen; he is a credible alternative capable of leading Nigeria's attack when called upon.

Defensive authority delivers Nigeria's first AFCON 2025 clean sheet

While the attackers will dominate headlines, Nigeria's defensive unit deserves equal praise.

Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey were imperious at the back, reading danger early, winning duels, and keeping Mozambique locked out entirely.

Their organisation meant Stanley Nwabali was effectively out of work. The Chippa United goalkeeper did not make a single save, not through fortune, but because Nigeria's defensive structure was watertight.

This clean sheet, Nigeria's first of AFCON 2025, could prove just as significant as any of the four goals scored.

Final Word

This was Nigeria stripped down to its essence; power, pace, precision, and purpose. If the Super Eagles can marry this ruthlessness with emotional control and tactical discipline, AFCON 2025 may yet belong to them.