West Africa: Ecowas Condemns U.S. Capture of Venezuelan President

Somalia's United Nations representative, Abukar Dahir Osman, chaired the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela on January 5. Somalia holds the presidency of the Council in January 2026.

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States has issued a strong diplomatic condemnation following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by United States forces, an unprecedented operation that has divided global opinion and sparked widespread concern over sovereignty, international law, and the limits of executive power. In a statement, ECOWAS said it had "followed with concern recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela" after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that American forces had carried out a large-scale military operation in Caracas, resulting in President Maduro being taken into U.S. custody.

Speaking late Sunday, President Trump declared, "we're in charge" of Venezuela, while issuing a pointed warning to interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, suggesting she would face consequences "probably worse" than Maduro if she did not cooperate with Washington. While the United States justified the operation as part of the global fight against transnational crime, including terrorism and drug trafficking, ECOWAS cautioned that such actions must not override international norms.

The regional bloc reminded the international community of the obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, citing Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, and stressed that the rule of law must guide even high-stakes security operations.

ECOWAS aligned itself with Africa's continental position, noting that it "fully aligns itself with the statement the African Union issued on 3 January 2026, which calls for restraint and inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela." The regional body emphasized that the future of Venezuela should be determined by Venezuelans through peaceful, democratic, and inclusive processes rather than unilateral foreign intervention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The U.S. military operation has also highlighted deep divisions within Washington. On the floor of the House of Representatives, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky warned against unilateral military action, stating that any decision to deploy U.S. forces should receive congressional approval to prevent unnecessary risks to American lives and resources.

Massie questioned whether Maduro's removal would produce meaningful change, asking, "Do we truly believe that Nicolás Maduro will be replaced by a modern-day George Washington?" Conservative lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the operation as a betrayal of President Trump's political base, expressing concern over continued U.S. military engagement abroad and what she described as the government's disregard for public opinion.

Even lawmakers supportive of the military's efficiency voiced caution, with Senator Rand Paul warning that executive overreach undermines the constitutional limits set by the nation's founders to prevent unchecked war powers.

Reaction across Latin America has been swift and sharply divided. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned the operation, calling it "a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty" and "a flagrant violation of international law."

Mexico, Chile, Cuba, and Uruguay also rejected the U.S. actions, insisting that dialogue and negotiation remain the only legitimate and effective means to resolve disputes. In contrast, right-wing leaders in the region welcomed the operation. Argentina's President Javier Milei celebrated the development online, declaring "LA LIBERTAD AVANZA. VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO," while Panama's President José Raúl Mulino voiced support for recognizing the "legitimate wishes of the Venezuelan people, as expressed emphatically at the polls."

Global powers beyond the Americas also voiced alarm. Russia described Maduro's capture as "a grave violation of sovereignty and international law" and called the U.S. action "armed aggression," while China expressed shock over the unilateral use of force.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa International Organisations Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized what he described as arrogant external imposition, urging nations to "stand firmly against the enemy." European responses were measured but firm, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasizing that international law and the United Nations Charter must always be respected, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warning that Madrid would not recognize any intervention that violates international law or risks regional instability.

Amid mounting tensions, ECOWAS reiterated its solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called on all states to respect the independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela, emphasizing that decisions about the country's future must rest with Venezuelans themselves. The organization expressed support for an inclusive process through which the people of Venezuela could shape their nation's destiny without coercion from external actors.