Liberia: Bao Chico Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Development As President Boakai Tours Pier Project

Royesville, Montserrado County — Bao Chico Liberia Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and responsible investment in Liberia following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's tour of the company's pier construction project in Royesville.

The presidential visit, which took place on Wednesday, December 31, underscored renewed attention to the company's operations as the government weighs economic benefits--including job creation--against public safety, environmental protection, and regulatory compliance.

Bao Chico officials described the pier project as a critical component of what they termed "viable economic operations in Liberia," emphasizing adherence to national laws, safety standards, and environmental best practices.

The pier facility, situated on a 31-acre site, is being developed with an initial loading capacity of three million tons per year, with expansion plans that could increase throughput to 10 million tons annually. Phase One of the project includes the installation of four belt conveyors, each capable of loading up to 3,200 tonnes per hour, according to project specifications.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Key infrastructure elements--such as the wharf, breakwaters, harbor basin, and access channel--are scheduled for completion between December 2025 and March 2026, marking a major milestone in Liberia's port and logistics infrastructure development.

The visit, which brought together top cabinet officials and lawmakers from Liberia's western region, marked the most significant engagement yet between the Boakai administration and Bao Chico since the government halted the company's operations in May 2025 over safety and compliance concerns related to the transportation of iron ore on public road networks linking Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Montserrado counties.

President Boakai said the pier project represents a critical step toward addressing those concerns and ensuring that mining activities deliver tangible economic benefits without endangering communities.

"Concession work has started on our major highways, and we want to see how all of them work together to ensure safety for the public while being a benefit to both the company and the country," President Boakai told reporters following the tour. He described Bao Chico as a "viable economic operation in Liberia," but stressed that compliance and public safety remain non-negotiable.

High-Level Delegation, Closed-Door Talks

The President was accompanied by Minister of State without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility, Minister of Mines and Energy, Matenokay Tingban, National Port Authority Managing Director Sekou Dukuly, National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods, and other senior officials. Senators Gbotoe Kanneh and Simeon Taylor, representing counties in the western region, also joined the delegation.

Following an on-site inspection, President Boakai held a closed-door meeting with Bao Chico's management, government officials, and lawmakers. According to a source familiar with the discussion, the President reiterated the need for the company to prioritize the safety of local communities and comply fully with national regulations.

The source disclosed that the President intends to establish a technical team to review the company's ongoing compliance measures, particularly the construction of the pier, which is expected to reduce reliance on heavy trucking along public roads.

There were also calls during the meeting for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bao Chico and local authorities in Royesville to formally capture community concerns and expectations.

Bao Chico first acquired an iron ore concession in western Liberia in 2008, covering parts of Gbarpolu and Bomi counties. The agreement was renewed in August 2021 through a 25-year Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) signed under the former CDC-led government of ex-President George Manneh Weah.

The pier project, now under construction, is viewed by both the government and the company as a corrective measure aimed at easing those concerns.

Company Reaffirms Commitment

During the tour, Bao Chico's management outlined the status of the pier construction, mining operations, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company has been legally registered in Liberia and operates as a joint venture involving Baosteel Resources, CHICO, and CAD-Fund. Iron ore exploration in Gbarpolu County began in 2013, with the company securing its Mineral Development Agreement and a mining license in July 2022.

According to the management, about 300 Liberians have already been employed, with additional jobs expected as the project expands. Bao Chico noted it is a long-term development partner committed to sustainable investment in Liberia.

The pier, situated on a 31-acre site, is designed with an initial loading capacity of 3 million tons per year, expandable to 10 million tons annually. Phase One construction includes four belt conveyors with a loading capacity of 3,200 tonnes per hour. Key components of the project--including the wharf, breakwaters, harbor basin, and channel--are scheduled for completion between December 2025 and March 2026.

The Royesville pier, currently under construction, is a key component of BAO CHICO's mining logistics, designed to support the export of minerals and reduce transportation bottlenecks. Company officials said the facility will enhance Liberia's mining value chain, create jobs, and increase government revenue once fully operational.

The company's corporate social responsibilities

In addition, BAO CHICO disclosed that it has invested heavily in road transport infrastructure to support mining activities. A 65-kilometer laterite road, built to a width of 18 meters with a design speed limit of 60 km/h, has been completed. Despite repeated damage during the rainy seasons of 2023, 2024, and 2025, the road has undergone continuous repairs and is now ready for heavy-duty transport.

The company also operates a fleet of 100 trucks, with 72 currently functional, each capable of carrying a net load of 22 tons and a maximum capacity of 50 tons, to support mineral haulage.

Community Roads and Bridges

As part of its CSR commitments, BAO CHICO has undertaken extensive road and bridge maintenance in mining-affected communities, including reinforcement repairs and guardrail installation on an existing drawbridge near Lot Carey Mission Village, rehabilitation and maintenance of the Lowoma-Totoquelleh Road at the request of Gbarpolu County authorities, maintenance works along the Gogehn-Be Gole road section, road maintenance from Zordee Village to Julijuah Village, and upkeep of the social road linking Bomi to Bopolu within the mining corridor.

Government Response

President Boakai commended BAO CHICO for aligning its operations with national development priorities, particularly infrastructure development and community engagement. He stressed the importance of responsible mining, adherence to environmental standards, and meaningful benefits for host communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The tour, officials say, underscores the government's commitment to attracting responsible foreign investment while ensuring that Liberia's natural resources translate into tangible development outcomes for its people.

Economic Expectations, Local Optimism

Residents expressed optimism that the President's visit could pave the way for the lifting of the suspension and the resumption of operations.

They said renewed mining activities would improve livelihoods, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activity in Royesville and neighboring communities. Several residents noted that stable jobs would enable families to better support education and household needs.

Bao Chico, meanwhile, disclosed plans for a US$600 million investment in the next phase of development, including a new concentrator plant, upgraded roads, and enhanced port facilities. The company also appealed to the government for a temporary haulage license to evacuate existing iron ore stockpiles, citing the need for cash flow to sustain the project.

What Comes Next

President Boakai assured that relevant ministries and agencies would continue to assess the project to ensure it meets safety, environmental, and economic standards.

The tour signals a possible thaw in relations between the government and Bao Chico, as the administration balances community concerns with the broader goal of attracting investment, creating jobs, and strengthening Liberia's economic stability.