Providence Island, Monrovia — In a renewed effort to reclaim and safeguard Liberia's rich cultural heritage, the Office of Liberia's Arts and Culture Ambassador, in collaboration with the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), has launched a major national conference and cultural extravaganza, accompanied by strong calls for government and stakeholder support.

The initiative, which commenced on New Year's Day at the historic Providence Island in Monrovia, brought together traditional leaders, cultural custodians, artists, creative industry professionals, and cultural veterans from the Liberian diaspora, all united by a shared desire to revive and promote the country's national heritage.

The event, dubbed the National "Dugbor" Arts and Cultural Peace Festival, marked what organizers described as the beginning of a sustained national process aimed at preserving Liberia's cultural identity and strengthening peace through cultural diplomacy.

Why "Dugbor"?

"Dugbor," a Bassa vernacular word meaning Monrovia, holds deep historical significance as the city where Liberia's political seat is located and where indigenous communities and returnees from slavery historically converged to promote peaceful coexistence.

Organizers said the festival draws inspiration from this legacy, positioning Dugbor as a symbolic space of unity, reconciliation, and shared identity.

Culture as a Tool for Peace and Nation Branding

Arts and Culture Ambassador Kekura Kamara described the conference as a sacred gathering of identity, memory, creativity, and hope. He said the primary objective of the initiative is to promote peace through cultural diplomacy while strengthening Liberia's global image through heritage preservation.

Held under the theme "Promoting Peace, Heritage, and Diaspora Unity," Ambassador Kamara recommended that Dugbor be institutionalized as a national cultural platform where Liberians at home and abroad, alongside friends of Liberia, can reconnect, reflect on shared history, and collectively reimagine the future.

"The Dugbor Arts and Cultural Peace Festival is designed to celebrate Liberia's rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity, heal our past through peace, reconciliation and creative expression, reconnect the Liberian diaspora to their roots and national development, promote tourism and the creative economy, and build an annual legacy festival that firmly places Liberia on the global cultural map," Kamara said.

"This is a festival with a soul and a strategy," he added.

Economic Impact of Culture

Ambassador Kamara emphasized that beyond cultural preservation, Dugbor has the potential to serve as an engine for economic growth.

"From the streets of Monrovia to selected counties across the country, Dugbor will activate hotels, transport services, markets, fashion houses, food vendors, filmmakers, musicians, writers, photographers, and tour operators," he said. "In this way, culture becomes a bridge for social cohesion and a magnet for international goodwill."

Call for Government and Stakeholder Support

Despite what he described as a promising beginning, Ambassador Kamara--also known as Malalawa Balawala--stressed that the vision cannot be achieved by one institution alone. He called on the Government of Liberia to provide sustained policy support, legal protection, and strategic partnership for the creative economy.

He also urged public corporations and state-owned enterprises to invest in culture as a pillar of national branding and youth empowerment, arguing that Liberia's creative industry has the potential to become a major driver of economic growth.

Additionally, the culture envoy extended invitations to foreign embassies and diplomatic missions to deepen cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy, while calling on international organizations and development partners to recognize culture as a powerful tool for peacebuilding and sustainable development.

The private sector and the general public, he said, must also take ownership of the process.

"Dugbor belongs to all of us. Our culture is our first constitution. Our heritage is our first university," Kamara said. "From the Kpelle hut to the Kru coast, from the Vai script to the Grebo mask, from storytelling to drumming, weaving, dance, cuisine, film, fashion, and language--we must preserve, document, promote, and pass on our heritage to the next generation."

Call for Unity within the Creative Industry

Ambassador Kamara also appealed for unity and solidarity among Liberia's creative bodies, including the Liberia National Culture Union, Musicians Union of Liberia, Liberia Movie Union, Liberia Writers Association, Association of Professional Chefs of Liberia, Photographers Association, Tailors Union, Pedigrees Association, and other cultural institutions.

According to him, peace and unity within the creative sector are essential for the success of efforts to reclaim and promote Liberia's cultural heritage.

"This is a movement for peace, a movement for heritage, and a movement for unity at home and across the diaspora," he said. "Let us make this a national movement that builds an enduring cultural legacy for generations to come."

Stakeholders Call for Concrete Action

Representatives from various creative industries attending the event urged the Liberian government to take concrete steps toward restoring the country's nearly vanished cultural heritage. They called for the adoption and enforcement of policies that mandate the teaching of major Liberian languages and basic cultural studies in high schools and universities nationwide.

Diaspora Pledges Support

Members of the Liberian diaspora, many of whom are veteran cultural artists, pledged financial and moral support for the initiative.

"We want to assure you of our full support--financially and morally--because this process is for the good and betterment of all of us," said Madam Annie Banti Zehyoue, President of the Diaspora Culture Artists group.

Other members of the group in attendance included Annie Sirleaf, known for her role as Rascal Garmai in the popular television series Malawa Balawala; Isabella Wreh-Fofana, who portrayed Ma Saybah in the Flomo Show; Khata T. Soribah, a founding member of the Culture Ambassador Dance Troupe; Zinnah J. Cooper, a singer and sasa player; Laura Freeman; Williametta Ammons; and Nimely Napla, former Director of the National Culture Troupe and Besaoh Culture Group.